Olunga: Facing Bayern Munich will be a dream come true

Al Duhail’s striker Michael ‘Engineer’ Olunga has revealed that facing Bayern Munich will be a dream come true.

Sabri Lamouchi coached Al Duhail will make their debut at the 2020 Fifa Club World Cup with a second round date against Africa champions Al Ahly on February 4. Victory will see them face European champions Bayern Munich in the semis.

In a wide-ranging interview with beIN Sport on Monday, the 2020 J1 League Player of the Year did not underrate the Egyptian giants, but explained that with good tactical approach, the Qatari champions stand a chance.

Asked whether he was under pressure to perform, Olunga said, “We play football week in week out, so you have to be under pressure because it’s not a friendly match we are going to have.”

Every game, he said, is going to be like a final. “Al Ahly are Africa champions. They are a strong side. We respect them, but don’t fear them. We are going to play at home. We have our fans and they will have their fans. It is going to be a balanced game. At the end of the day, we are going to stick to our philosophy as a team and I believe with a good tactical approach to the game, we have a chance.”

The 2015 Kenyan Premier League Player of the Year said it was every player’s dream to be at the Club World Cup.

“Assuming we beat Al Ahly, it is going to be a dream for all of us in the dressing room playing Bayern Munich in the semi-final. We have Medhi Benatia who has played there before and it’s going to be a great moment if he can achieve this fete and go and compete with the best in Europe.

We cannot skip Al Ahly, so you cannot prepare for what you don’t know can happen. But for sure, we are really preparing hard for Al Ahly game which is going to be a big test for us and I believe every player is yearning for the next phase.”

“I believe all Al Duhail and Qatar fans will be rallying for us and want us to go as far possible in this competition. It will be a very big fete for this club which was founded in 2009, 10 years later playing in Fifa Club World Cup. It’s going to be massive progress for this club.”

Olunga also spoke of his early days at Al Duhail camp saying it has been supportive to him.

“I thank my coach, coaching staff, players and everyone for really trying to make my life here much easier and I hope I can do my best and deliver. The dressing room is lively and I have made a couple of friends. (Ali) Afif is a Tanzanian.

We speak the same language, so it makes it easy for me. When you come from a different league, everyone tries to support you, give you morale and they have been receptive here. I hope I can repay the faith for the people who trust in me with this job.”

He noted that his presence will give hope to young talents in Africa “that they can come here and compete at the highest level in the world”.

“If you work hard and are consistent and have patience, impossible is nothing,” he advised.

Olunga, whose role model when growing up was former Arsenal and Dutch international Robin van Persie, said he will be delighted to know that he is also playing the same role for others.

“I feel I learnt something from RVP.”

He also spoke highly of his hat-trick in their 6-0 win against Al Ahli Doha in Amir Cup late last month.

“It was a fantastic moment to score that hat-trick. It was my third game. In the first two games, I did not score. In the beginning, I was hungry to show people what I am capable of and the big moment came when I had the hat-trick. The first few steps of a player are really important," he said.

Olunga admitted there is a big culture difference between Japan where he turned out for Kashiwa Reysol for two-and-a half-years and his newfound home, Qatar.