Olunga: Facing Bayern Munich will be a dream come true

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Olunga admitted there is a big culture difference between Japan where he turned out for Kashiwa Reysol for two-and-a half-years and his newfound home, Qatar.
  • “As a player, you have to adapt to these situations and transition because it is part of football. I am still adapting to my team-mates, to the way the team wants me to play.” 

Al Duhail’s striker Michael ‘Engineer’ Olunga has revealed that facing Bayern Munich will be a dream come true.

