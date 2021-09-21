Olunga eyes return as Al Duhail face Al Gharafa

Michael Olunga

Al Duhail's Michael Olunga (right) controls the ball during their Qatar Stars League match against Al Khorl in Al Khor on September 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Nation Sport could also not establish whether the tall centre-forward had picked an injury. and it remains unclear why Portuguese coach Luis Manuel Castro left out Olunga, who netted 19 times after joining them from Japanese side Kashiwa Reysol.
  • Speculation aside, the match between Al Duhail and Al Gharafa promises to be an explosive one. Al Duhail will take to the field buoyed by a good record against their opponents.

Will Kenyan international striker Michael Olunga return when his side Al Duhail clash against Al Gharafa in the battle of undefeated sides in Qatar Stars League (QSL) in Doha on Wednesday afternoon?

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.