Olunga eyes return as Al Duhail face Al Gharafa

Will Kenyan international striker Michael Olunga return when his side Al Duhail clash against Al Gharafa in the battle of undefeated sides in Qatar Stars League (QSL) in Doha on Wednesday afternoon?

That’s the question on many fans' lips after Olunga was completely left out of

match-day two fixtures on September 16 against hosts Al Arabi, just days after he had started the season with a brace in their 4-1 win over Al Khor on September 12 and the club giving no reason for his absence.

Nation Sport could also not establish whether the tall centre-forward had picked an injury. and it remains unclear why Portuguese coach Luis Manuel Castro left out Olunga, who netted 19 times after joining them from Japanese side Kashiwa Reysol.

Speculation aside, the match between Al Duhail and Al Gharafa promises to be an explosive one. Al Duhail will take to the field buoyed by a good record against their opponents.

In the last four meetings, Al Duhail has won three, including the last two with identical scores of 2-1 in February 2021.

Prior to that, Al Duhail had seen off Al Gharafa 2-0 in August 2020 and got thrashed four

months later 3-0.

Al Duhail currently sits atop of the 12-team league with six points, only ahead of defending champions Al Sadd and third-placed Al Gharafa on goal difference.

Rabeh Yahia Boussafi scored both goals as Al Duhail floored Al Arabi 2-1 in their last outing.