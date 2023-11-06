Olunga eyes AFC Champions League record

Kenyan striker Michael Olunga will hope to become Al-Duhail's all-time goal scorer in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League when they host Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr in Doha Tuesday night.

The lanky Harambee Stars captain jointly holds the record with Moroccan Youssef El Arabi on 16 goals. El Arabi is no longer with Al-Duhail after joining Greek side Olympiakos in 2019.

Olunga, 29, scored his 16th AFC Champions League goal in Al-Duhail’s 4-3 loss at the hands of Al-Nassr away on October 24. Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo netted the last two goals for his team and assisted Anderson Talisca’s opening goal. Two-time African Footballer of the year Sadio Mane scored once for Al-Nassr, who are handled by former Al-Duhail coach Luis Castro.

Al-Duhail, who are under former Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier, found the back of the net through Ismaeel Mohammed, Almoez Ali and Olunga, who also had a goal disallowed by VAR for offside.

There will be no Olunga v Ronaldo this time as reports claim the five time Ballon d’Or winner will be rested.

According to reports in Qatar, Ronaldo was engaged in a tough Saudi Pro League against Al Khaleej on November 4 and after assessing his physical condition, Castro will not play him to avoid fatigue.

Spanish international Aymeric Laporte is also out of the clash.

Qatari giants Al-Duhail desperately need a win in this fixture to keep alive their slim hopes of advancing to the round of 16. They drew 0-0 against Istiklal from Tajikistan on September 19 and then lost 1-0 at the hands of Iranian side Persepolis on October 2.

At the halfway stage in the group phase, Al-Duhail is languishing in third place in Group “E” with one point. Al-Nassr top the table on nine points followed by Persepolis (six). Istiklol lies in last place with a point.

Olunga was Al-Duhail’s best scorer in Champions League in 2021 with nine goals, which also earned him the tournament’s top scorer’s gong. Al-Duhail warmed up for the must-win fixture against Al-Nassr with a 3-2 win against Al-Rayyan in Qatar Stars League on October 11 with Olunga grabbing a brace.