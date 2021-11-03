Olunga double rescues 10-man Al Duhail in Qatar League

Michae Olunga

Al Duhail striker Michael Olunga celebrates a goal against Al Sadd during their Qatar Stars League match on November 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Al Duhail suffered another setback early on after experienced Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld was forced off with an injury on six minutes.
  • Olunga, who was started as the lone striker in a 4-2-3-1 formation, equalised in the 24th minute from an Edmilson Junior corner.

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga was involved in all three goals as 10-man Al Duhail rallied to hold champions Al Sadd 3-3 in a thrilling Qatar Stars League match on Wednesday.

