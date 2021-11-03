Olunga double rescues 10-man Al Duhail in Qatar League

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga was involved in all three goals as 10-man Al Duhail rallied to hold champions Al Sadd 3-3 in a thrilling Qatar Stars League match on Wednesday.

Hosts Al Duhail fell behind to an early goal from last season's top scorer Algerian Baghdad Bounedjah in the fourth minute.

Al Duhail suffered another setback early on after experienced Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld was forced off with an injury on six minutes.

Related Champions Tusker rally to down Kenya Police Football

Olunga, who was started as the lone striker in a 4-2-3-1 formation, equalised in the 24th minute from an Edmilson Junior corner.

The 27-year-old took Al Duhail into the halftime break leading 2-1 after his header deflected from Al Sadd defender Pedro into his own net just after the half-hour mark.

Al Duhail, who were dethroned by Al Sadd last season, were down one man at halftime after Brazilian Luiz Martin was red-carded for a second bookable offence in 44th minute for stomping on Bounedjah just outside the box.

Referee Meshari Al Shammari disallowed a third goal for Al Duhail early in the second half for a foul in the build-up to the goal.

Khoukhi Bouale made it 2-2 with a header from a corner in the 73rd minute. Seconds later, Al Sadd were 3-2 up after substitute Rodrigo Tabata benefited from a defensive blunder just outside the box to punish Al Duhail.

Olunga then headed home the third on 89 minutes. Al Duhail were lucky to escape with a point after the referee disallowed a fourth goal for Al Sadd for a foul after goalkeeper Salah Zakaria had collided with Pedro from a free-kick in the dying minutes.

The match was attended by FC Barcelona officials in what could be coach Xavi Hernandez's last match in charge of Al Sadd.

Xavi has been linked with the Spanish giants for months, with speculation gaining momentum after Dutchman Ronald Koeman was fired in early this week after a string of poor results.