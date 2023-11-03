Olunga double lifts Al Duhail past Al Rayyan

Kenya's Michael Olunga grabbed a brace as Al Duhail came from two goals down to beat Al Rayyan 3-2 in a Qatar Stars League match played on Thursday night.

Goals from Brazilian Roger Guedes on 15 and 41 minutes had put visitors Al Rayyan on the driving seat.

However, Almoez Ali cut the deficit on 59 minutes when he sent the goalkeeper Fahad Younes the wrong way from the spot after Thiago Mendes was penalised for a high boot on Assim Madibo in the Al Rayyan box.

Olunga tapped in the equaliser with his right foot at near the post on 80 minutes. He notched the winner with two minutes left, capitalising on a miscued clearance from Al Rayyan's Portuguese defender Andre Amaro to finish expertly.

The win revives Al Duhail's title defence which has come alive since former Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier took charge of the reigning champions.

“Three massive points. Proud of the collective team effort,” said Olunga after Al-Duhail’s eighth successive league win and seventh in all competitions against Al-Rayyan.

It was the second brace for Olunga this campaign after scoring in 4-1 win against Muaither SC on August 25 and his seventh goal in the league this season.

Olunga, who emerged the top scorer in the league in 2021/22 season with 24 goals and again in 2022/23 with 22 goals, is currently third on the scoring charts behind leader Yacine Brahimi from Al-Gharafa (11) and Al-Sadd’s Akram Afif (nine).

Al Duhail are also ranked third on the table standings with 16 points from seven matches, separated from second-placed Al-Gharafa only by goal difference. Al Sadd top the table on 19 points.

Al-Rayyan occupies fourth spot with 15 points from eight matches. Al-Wakrah closes the top-five bracket on 14 points from six matches, meaning they can go second if they defeat seventh-placed Qatar SC on Friday.

Galtier’s men welcome Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr in Doha on November 7 for their Asian Champions League Group “E” return leg which is a must-win for them.

The Qatari giants, who reached the semi-final stage in Champions League last season, suffered a 4-3 loss at the hands of Al-Nassr in the first leg on October 24 in Saudi Arabia.