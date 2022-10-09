Olunga on the double as Al Duhail continue Qatar Cup success

Free-scoring forward Michael Olunga netted twice as Al Duhail thrashed Al Rayyan 3-0 in Qatar Stars Cup (Ooredoo Cup) at Al Egla Stadium 4 in Qatar on Saturday night.

The Kenyan captain opened the scoring on five minutes. The Red Knights enjoyed a 2-0 lead at the breather after Olunga grabbed his second goal of the match on 36 minutes and 14th in 11 matches in all competitions this season. Suhab Gannan made it 3-0 in the 51st minute to seal the emphatic win.

In another match played on Saturday, Al Sadd mauled Al Ahli Doha 4-0 with goals from Baghdad Bounedjah (three) and Rodrigo Tabata at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha. Al Wakrah suffered a 5-3 loss at the hands of Umm Salal in an eight-goal thriller at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

The woes of defending champions Al Sailiya continued after losing 2-0 against Qatar SC AT Hamad bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha.Al Markhiya were on the receiving end, losing 3-2 to Shamal at Al Ersal 2 Stadium as Al Arabi handed Al Gharafa a 1-0 beating at the Qatar University Field 4 stadium.

Umm Salal top Group “A” with 12 points after the first four rounds of matches followed by Al Sadd (nine), Qatar SC (six), Al Ahli (six), Al Wakrah (three) and Al Sailiya (zero).

Al Duhail lead Group “B” on 10 points followed by Al Arabi (nine), Al Gharafa (five), Al Rayyan (four), Al Shamal (four) and Markhiya (one).