Olunga's brace helps Al Duhail destroy Al Rayyan

By  Geoffrey Anene

  • Olunga leads the race to become the 2021/22 top scorer after improving his goals tally to 19
  • He was on target in the 41st and 53rd minutes after South Korean Nam Tae Hee had opened the scoring on 21 minutes
  • In other matches held on Saturday, third-ranked Al Wakrah defeated Al Sailiya 2-1 to pile pressure on second-placed Al Duhail in the race to qualify for 2023 Asian Champions League



Kenya's Michael Olunga grabbed a brace as Al Duhail thrashed hosts Al Rayyan 4-0 on Saturday to also increase his chances of clinching the Qatar Stars League Golden Boot.

