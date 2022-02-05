Olunga's brace helps Al Duhail destroy Al Rayyan

Kenya's Michael Olunga grabbed a brace as Al Duhail thrashed hosts Al Rayyan 4-0 on Saturday to also increase his chances of clinching the Qatar Stars League Golden Boot.

Olunga leads the race to become the 2021/22 top scorer after improving his goals tally to 19.

He was on target in the 41st and 53rd minutes after South Korean Nam Tae Hee had opened the scoring on 21 minutes.

Tae Hee completed a cross from the left with a fine header before Olunga beat the Al Rayyan goalie at the near post with his left foot.

The Kenyan captain made it 3-0 with a close range finish with his right foot after beating the offside trap. Mohammad Mousa completed the rout in the 77th with a thunderbolt of a freekick misjudged by the keeper.

In other matches held on Saturday, third-ranked Al Wakrah defeated Al Sailiya 2-1 to pile pressure on second-placed Al Duhail in the race to qualify for 2023 Asian Champions League while at the same time piling more misery to relegation-bound Al Sailiya.

The top two teams qualify at the end of the season for the Asian Champions League.

Defending champions Al Sadd marched to a comfortable 5-1 victory over Al Gharafa with Ghanaian Andre Ayew also scoring a brace to take his tally of the season to 12 goals. He is second on the top scorers list behind Olunga.

On Friday, Al Ahli hammered Al Khor 6-3, Al Arabi mauled Al Shamal 4-2, while Umm Salal suffered 2-1 loss at the hands of visitors Qatar SC.