Olunga at the double as Al Duhail run riot in season opener

What you need to know:

  • Coach Luis Castro made his first substitution by bringing on Karim Boudaif for Ferjani Sassi in the 69th minute. Khaled Mohammed completed the emphatic win with the fourth goal seconds from the final whistle.
  • According to reports in Qatar, the match did not start on time due to the unavailability of an ambulance.  

Kenyan international Michael Olunga scored twice as Al Duhail came from a goal down to dispatch hosts Al Khor 4-1 in their opening match of the 2021-2022 Qatar Stars League in the coastal town of Al Khor on Sunday.

