Olunga at the double as Al Duhail run riot in season opener

Kenyan international Michael Olunga scored twice as Al Duhail came from a goal down to dispatch hosts Al Khor 4-1 in their opening match of the 2021-2022 Qatar Stars League in the coastal town of Al Khor on Sunday.

The centre-forward chested a poorly defended cross from Ismail Mohamad which had been misjudged by goalkeeper Baba Djibril in front of the goalmouth in the 34th minute.

Al Khor, who have never defeated Al Duhail since 2010, had taken a fourth-minute lead after Brazilian Rafael Vaz Dos Santos curled in a sumptuous freekick with his left foot past the wall and goalkeeper Salah Zakaria.

Olunga leveled the scores 30 minutes later, before Mohamad grabbed the second goal in the 50th minute after Djibril spilt a shot from the 27-year-old Olunga inside the box.

The Harambee Stars captain got his brace from the spot in the 66th minute. He won the penalty after being brought down in the box by opposition skipper Naif Mubarak Al-Buriki. Senegalese-born Djibril guessed the right side, but Olunga’s shot was too powerful to be stopped.

Coach Luis Castro made his first substitution by bringing on Karim Boudaif for Ferjani Sassi in the 69th minute. Khaled Mohammed completed the emphatic win with the fourth goal seconds from the final whistle.