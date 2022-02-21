Olunga at the double as Al Duhail hammer Qatar SC

Michael Olunga

Al Duhail SC's Michael Olunga celebrates his goal against Qatar SC during their Qatar Stars League match at the Grand Hamad Stadium on February 21, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Al Ahli defender Hossein Kanaanizadegan picked a straight red card on 25 minutes which resulted in the penalty scored by Al-Haydos.
  • Al Sadd leadfs are on 52 points, 10 points ahead of Al Duhail. Al Wakrah is third on 34 points. The top two sides qualify for the 2022-2023 Asian Champions League. 

Kenyan captain Michael Olunga scored twice as Al Duhail thrashed hosts Qatar SC 5-0 in Qatar Stars League at the Grand Hamad Stadium on Monday.

