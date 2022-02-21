Olunga at the double as Al Duhail hammer Qatar SC

Kenyan captain Michael Olunga scored twice as Al Duhail thrashed hosts Qatar SC 5-0 in Qatar Stars League at the Grand Hamad Stadium on Monday.

Olunga scored a free header from an Edmilson Junior cross from the right in the 43rd minute.

Muattaz Bostami missed a great opportunity for Qatar SC from the edge of the box seconds later. Both sides had decent chances in the first 45 minutes, but only Olunga’s goal separated them at halftime.

The home side started the second half with purpose with Khaled Ahmed stinging Salah Zakaria’s hands with a powerful shot from a tight angle. The hosts missed three great chances inside the first 10 minutes of the second half as the visitors survived.

However, it was Al Duhail who doubled the lead through Olunga with a composed finish between the goalkeeper’s legs after referee Abdulhadi Alasmar gave an advantage to Al Duhail when its player was brought down in the box.

Captain Almoez Ali, who came on as a second half substitute, made it 3-0 from the spot on 64 minutes by sending Motasem Majed the wrong way after being brought down.

Edmilson missed a glorious chance with 10 minutes to go after shooting way over the bar before Ali curled in the fourth in the 88th minute.

Substitute Mobarak Shanan completed the rout seconds later with a delightful thunderbolt from outside the box after the goalkeeper had come out of his line.

Olunga, who scored once in Al Duhail’s 2-1 win over Qatar in the first leg in October last year, now has 23 goals. He leads the Golden Boot race nine goals ahead of closest rival Andre Ayew.

In the early kick-off match, Al Sadd were crowned Qatari champions for the second consecutive season with four matches to spare.

They hammered 10-man Al Ahli Qatar 8-2 at the Hamad bin Khalifa Stadium.

Ghanaian Andre Ayew got a brace, while Akram Afif, Hassan Al-Haydos, Boualem Khoukhi, Santi Cazorla and Yousuf Abdurisag contributed one goal apiece.

Abdulrasheed Umaru and Al Dokali Al Seyed netted Al Ahli’s goals when defending champions Al Sadd were already 5-0 up.

Al Ahli defender Hossein Kanaanizadegan picked a straight red card on 25 minutes which resulted in the penalty scored by Al-Haydos.