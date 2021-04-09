Olunga at the double as Al Duhail end season with huge win

Kenya's Michael 'Engineer' Olunga loves to score against Al Ahli Doha.

The Kenyan international struck twice on Friday as Al Duhail hammered Al Ahli Doha 4-0 in their final Qatar Stars League (QSL) match.

The 27-year-old centre-forward has now scored five goals against Al Ahli in two meetings after he struck a hat-trick in Al Duhail's 6-0 thrashing of their oppoentns in January.

Olunga put Al Duhail 2-0 up with a well-placed header from a pin-point Ismaeel Mohamed cross in the box on 54 minutes

Brazilian Dudu had given Sabri Lamouchi's side a 1-0 halftime lead after also finishing off a perfect cross from Mohamed 35 minutes.

Olunga made it 3-0 seven minutes from time after he was released by Iranian Ali Karimi before Dudu completed the demolition job seconds from the final whistle.

Olunga has now scored 10 goals in 15 matches in all competitions since arriving on January 12 from Kashiwa Reysol where he had emerged 2020 J1 League top scorer with 28 goals and Player of the Year.

His first goal in Qatar was against Al Ahli Doha on January 25 when he converted a penalty and added two goals.

Al Duhail have finished QSL with 47 points, 13 behind newly-crowned champions Al Sadd who went unbeaten the entire season.

Olunga's side, who lost the league crown to Xavi Hernandez's outfit, turns their focus to AFC Champions League. They head to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia for centralised Group "C" matches against Al Shorta from Iraq, Al Ahli Saudi (Saudi Arabia) and Iranian side Esteghlal slated for April 15-30.

Early on Friday, Lamouchi said: "The Al Ahli Doha match is our final dress rehearsal before travelling to Jeddah. I will not reveal our plans, but we know that in the AFC Champions League we will have to rely on only four foreign professional players and we must deal with it."