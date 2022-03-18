Olunga and Al Duhail face Al Gharafa in Amir Cup final

Michael Olunga’s Al Duhail will be seeking to end the season with a trophy when they take on Al Gharafa at 7pm on Friday in the Amir Cup final at the iconic 45,000-seater Khalifa International Stadium which is a Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 venue.

The Red Knights come into this fixture boasting an impressive head-to-head record in recent times and have the league’s top scorer in Kenyan captain Olunga.

Since the centre forward arrived in Qatar in January 2021, Al Duhail have not lost to Al Gharafa.

In his first fixture against Al Gharafa on February 18 in the Qatar Cup, Olunga came on as a second half substitute in their 2-1 win.

Four days later, Muntari and Brazilian Dudu scored in a 2-1 win in the league over Al Gharafa. Almoez Ali scored once and Abdelrahman Fahmi twice in 3-1 win in the league on September 22 last year in a match in which Olunga was not involved.

The last time these two sides met was in January this year when Olunga netted once as Almoez, Edmilson Junior and Boussafi contributed a goal each in a 4-2 victory at Thani bin Jassim Stadium in Doha.

A new champion will be crowned on Friday after Al Duhail knocked out holders Al Sadd 3-2 with brace from Tunisian Ferjani Sassi and Olunga.

Ghanaian captain Andre Ayew and Algerian Baghdad Bounedjah netted for Al Sadd who had a man sent off.

Friday’s fixture will be coach Luis Castro’s last for the club.

He said in a press conference on Thursday that he will meet with the management and the players after the match and tell them that he was honoured to lead “this great team."