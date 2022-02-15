Old friends Dzeko, Salah reunite as Liverpool play Inter

Liverpool midfielder Mohamed Salah and Aston Villa coach Steven Gerrard

Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah (left) and Aston Villa's English head coach Steven Gerrard react at the final whistle during their English Premier League match at Anfield in Liverpool, England on December 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Oli Scarff | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Once firmly established as strike partners under Luciano Spalletti, Dzeko and Salah hit it off in a big way, scoring 58 goals in all competitions in 2016-17 and helping Roma to second in Serie A as an ageing Francesco Totti was shunted aside.
  • Salah's inconsistent but at times unstoppable performances earned him a move to Merseyside, where under Jurgen Klopp he quickly became one of the world's best, for what now looks a paltry 50 million euros (at the time £43 million).

