Okumbi optimistic as Kenya U-23s head to Ethiopia

Kenya Under-20 head coach Stanley Okumbi gives instructions during their during friendly match against Sudan Under-20 at Nyayo National stadium on November 5, 2020. Kenya won 2-1.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

  • Kenya's first match will be on July 19 against Djibouti followed by a clash against South Sudan on July 22. The semifinals for the regional tourney are set for July 28 and the finals on July 30.
  • Some of the stars in Okumbi’s squad are Gor Mahia talisman Benson Omalla, Kisumu All Stars striker Alfred Tanui, Ken Wanyonyi of Bungoma Super Stars and Tusker leading goal poacher Henry Meja.

Emerging Stars tactician Stanley Okumbi has exuded confidence that the team will do well in the Cecafa Under-23 Championship which kicks off Saturday in Ethiopia.

