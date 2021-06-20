Okumbi names U-23 squad for Cecafa tourney

Kenya Under-23 tactician Stanley Okumbi Saturday named a strong provisional squad for the upcoming Cecafa Championship in Ethiopia.

The tournament which is strictly for the stated age bracket will be held in Bahir town from July 3 to July 18.

Kisumu All Stars striker and current National Super League top scorer Alfred Tanui is one of the notable inclusions in the 32-man squad.

The 19-year-old Tanui is tops the NSL scoring chart with 12 goals having scored eight in four consecutive matches since the resumption of the league on May 14.

Ken Wanyonyi of Bungoma Super Stars, which reached last 16 of the Football Kenya Federation Betway Cup, has also recieved a call up.

Gor Mahia striker Benson Omalla, who recently terminated his loan deal with Swedish third tier side Linkoping City, has also been included in the squad alongside AFC Leopards midfielder Peter Thiong'o and Nzoia Sugar youngster Daniel Musamali.

Gor Mahia third choice goalkeeper Caleb Otieno and NSL side Nairobi Stima custodian Dolph Junior Owino have also been named in the squad expected to report to camp on Monday.

Cecafa Secretary General Auka Gacheo recently announced Democratic Republic of Congo Under-23 as the guest team in the tournament.

Other participants apart from Kenya and Ethiopia are Uganda, Eritrea, Djibouti, Sudan, South Sudan, Tanzania, Zanzibar, Burundi, Rwanda, and Somalia.

Squad

Goalkeepers

Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks), Caleb Otieno (Gor Mahia), Dolph Junior Owino (Nairobi Stima)

Defenders

Jimmy Ndungi (Tusker), Portipher Odhiambo (Vihiga Bullets), Silvester Owino (Kakamega Homeboyz), Moses Mudavadi (Nzoia), Collins Shichenje (AFC Leopards), Boniface Mwangemi (Kariobangi Sharks), Yussuf Mainge (AFC Leopards), Fredrick Alushula (Kariobangi Sharks), Brian Wepo (KCB)

Midfielders

Joshua Nyatini (Posta Rangers), Marvin Nabwire (AFC Leopards), Sven Yidah (Nairobi City Stars), Vincent Wasambo (KCB), Faraj Ominde (Tusker), Reagan Otieno (KCB), Oliver Maloba (Nairobi City Stars), Peter Thiong’o (AFC Leopards), Francis Mwangi (Mwatate United), Ambrose Sifuna (Sofapaka), Josephat Lopaga (Posta Rangers), Steiner Musasia (Posta Rangers), John Njuguna (Ulinzi Stars), Dennis Musamali (Nzoia Sugar), Elisha Wekesa (Nzoia Sugar)

Forwards