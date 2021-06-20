Okumbi names U-23 squad for Cecafa tourney

Posta Rangers coach Stanley Okumbi reacts on the touchline during their Football Kenya Federaton Premier League match against Kariobangi Sharks at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on March 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The tournament which is strictly for the stated age bracket will be held in Bahir town from July 3 to July 18
  • Gor Mahia striker Benson Omalla, who recently terminated his loan deal with Swedish third tier side Linkoping City, has also been included in the squad alongside AFC Leopards midfielder Peter Thiong'o and Nzoia Sugar youngster Daniel Musamali
  • Gor Mahia third choice goalkeeper Caleb Otieno and NSL side Nairobi Stima custodian Dolph Junior Owino have also been named in the squad

Kenya Under-23 tactician Stanley Okumbi Saturday named a strong provisional squad for the upcoming Cecafa Championship in Ethiopia.

