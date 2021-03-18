Okumbi faces former employers Mathare as FKFPL resumes

Posta Rangers' Jackson Dwang (right) vies for the ball with Gor Mahia's Ernest Wendo during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Kasarani Annex on March 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mathare are second last on the log with a paltry nine points with their last win coming on January 18 when they beat bottom placed Zoo Kericho 2-0 at MISC, Kasarani.
  • Mathare coach Salim Ali, who said fatigue had played a part in their poor run,   says they are ready to face Rangers after a deserved rest.

Football Kenya Federation Premier League resumes on Friday after a one-week break with Stanley Okumbi leading Posta Rangers against his former employers Mathare United at Kasarani Annex.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.