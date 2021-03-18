Okumbi faces former employers Mathare as FKFPL resumes

Football Kenya Federation Premier League resumes on Friday after a one-week break with Stanley Okumbi leading Posta Rangers against his former employers Mathare United at Kasarani Annex.

The league took a one-week break to pave way for the national team's friendly matches against South Sudan and Tanzania on last Saturday and Monday respectively.

However, the last friendly match between Kenya and Taifa Stars scheduled for Thursday was called off as Tanzania are mourning President John Magufuli who died on Wednesday in Dar es Salaam.

In Friday's tie, Posta Rangers will be looking to build on their impressive 1-0 win over Gor Mahia in the last outing.

Rangers tactician Stanley Okumbi said the win against Gor Mahia gave his charges the confidence and belief but warned that Mathare, who sit second last in the table, pose a different danger.

"Wining against Gor has really motivated my players. However the result is behind us and our focus is now in the game against Mathare United. We have to fight and win but it will be a tough match as both teams are lowly ranked in the table," Okumbi told Nation Sport.

He said a win against Mathare will show that the team is improving and the break has given his side enough time to work on their weak areas.

"I expect my players input in this game to reflect what we have done in training," added the former Harambee Stars tactician.

Posta Rangers are 14th on the log on 14 points from 15 matches.

Mathare United on the other hand will be looking for their second win of the season and put an end to the 10-match winless streak.

The 2008 champions lost their last match 3-1 to third placed Kariobangi Sharks in the Slum Derby.

Mathare coach Salim Ali, who said fatigue had played a part in their poor run, says they are ready to face Rangers after a deserved rest.

"We were playing three games every week after starting the league late and that brought a lot of fatigue. My players have rested and trained well and now I am expecting good results beginning with this match," said Ali.