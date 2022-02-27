Okoth lauds quality at Shabana

Shabana FC head coach Sammy Okoth has said his immediate task is to improve the confidence and fitness levels of his players.

In his first assignment since he was appointed last week, the former Kenyan international guided the Kisii town based side to 1-1 draw against struggling Migori Youth on Saturday at Migori stadium.

Okoth has vast coaching experience having guided Vihiga United to the top tier league from the National Super League (NSL) in 2020.

“I can say that I am impressed and excited because I saw a quality group of players to work with. The squad comprises young and promising talents,” Okoth told Nation sport on phone.

He further noted: "However, the boys are lacking confidence probably because they had earlier lost three matches in a row. We will first have to restore that confidence and improve on the finishing power.”

Shabana had been on a poor streak since their last win against bottom-placed Mwatate United on January 26 having lost three consecutive matches.

“I know our fans and the community want to see Shabana play topflight matches but first we must focus on building a strong team that can compete well with other big boys,” he added.

Shabana are 10th on the table with18 points from 13 matches.

Similar sentiments were issued by relegation-threatened Migori Youth head Chamberi Marwa who was also hired last week following the resignation of Edward Manoah.

Speaking during an interview with Nation sport, Chamberi admitted that his charges must turn around their fortunes if they are to survive relegation in the second tier.

Despite managing a 1-1 draw against Shabana after two straight losses, the tactician admitted that they are not out of the woods yet. They are 19th on the log with nine points from 13 matches.

"There is no running away from the fact that the recent performances are worrying with the relegation battle getting tighter. We badly need results and it is time for the players to prove their worth,” he said.

Fortune Sacco are sitting at the helm of NSL standings with 28 points from as many matches.