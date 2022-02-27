Okoth lauds quality at Shabana

Part of the action between Mara Sugar and Shabana during their National Super League match at Awendo stadium in Migori County on November 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group
By  Benson Ayienda

  • In his first assignment since he was appointed last week, the former Kenyan international guided the Kisii town based side to 1-1 draw against struggling Migori Youth on Saturday
  • Shabana had been on a poor streak since their last win against bottom-placed Mwatate United on January 26 having lost three consecutive matches
  • In their next matches, Shabana host Vihiga United at Awendo stadium while Migori Youth will visit Mombasa Elite on Wednesday when the second tier will enter Round 14

Shabana FC head coach Sammy Okoth has said his immediate task is to improve the confidence and fitness levels of his players.

