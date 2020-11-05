Okoth dreams big with newly promoted Vihiga United

Vihiga United coach Sammy Okoth says his focus is now to build a strong team that will stay longer in the BetKing Premier League.

The youthful tactician Wednesday masterminded a superb comeback victory for his team against Kisumu All Stars in the second leg of Kenyan Premier League/National Super League end-of-season play-off.

Vihiga United won the return leg 2-1 after going down by a similar margin in the first leg at Mumias Complex last Saturday and the match had to be decided by post-match penalties which ended 5-3 in favour of Okoth's charges.

Okoth has also ruled out signing new players despite Football Kenya Federation extending the transfer deadline day for both teams by one week to next Friday.

He believes the squad helped the team get promoted have what it takes to compete in the topflight league.

"We have come a long way and as I said before, it was the full 90 minutes that made our come back possible. My main aim is now to form every formidable team which will stay in the league and finish at least among the top eight teams. It is possible and achievable considering that even in NSL we missed automatic promotion by a whisker," Okoth told Nation Sport.

"Even though the transfer window was extended for us, I don't intend to sign any player because I believe the ones who fought to help us get promotion to the league deserve a chance in the entire 2020/21 season. It is not possible to have trials now and sign new players because we have no time to integrate them in our squad," he added.

He however called for financial support from other partners and well-wishers apart from their main sponsors Vihiga County Government.

The Vihiga-based side has not paid its players and the technical bench salaries for the past four months. Vihiga makes a comeback to the top league after being relegated in 2018.