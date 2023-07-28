Okere to lead Vihiga Queens in Caf Champions League qualifiers again

Former Kenya women’s team head coach Charles Okere, will lead Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) champions Vihiga Queens in the regional qualifiers for 2023 CAF Women's Champions League from August 12 to 30 in Kampala.

Okere, who is also the assistant coach at Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) team Tusker FC, will be deputised by Boniface Nyamunyamu, who guided the team to the title in the 2022/23 KWPL season.

"We have five coaches in our team and Okere is one of them. We were with him in 2021 and he will lead the team again this year in Uganda. He is a top coach, we also want him to mentor the other four coaches," Vihiga Queens CEO Michael Senelwa told Nation Sport.

Okere led Vihiga Queens to victory in the inaugural Cecefa Women Club Championships held in 2021 in Nairobi. The team beat CBE of Ethiopia 2-1 in the final match staged at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, to win the title.

The same year, Okere took charge of the team in CAF Women’s champions league but Vihiga Queens were knocked out of the competition in group stage after suffering a 4-0 loss to River Angels of Nigeria in Cairo.

The four-time KWPL champions entered training camp on July 23 in Nairobi, and have been training at Camp Toyoyo Grounds.

"I have been with the team for three weeks now, and we have analysed how our opponents played in their previous matches. As a team, we are ready for the campaign and we are going to Uganda to win," said Okere.

The squad has been beefed up by defender Phoebe Oketch who is back to the club from Hakkarigucuspor Women FC in Turkey after just one season.

Merceline Wayodi (midfielder), Diana Tembesi (goalkeeper), Sophy Akinyi (goalkeeper), Janet Moraa (attacker), Robai Kebedi (defender), Anne Norah (defender), Alice Mideri (defender) and Faith Marende (attacker) are the other members of the squad.

In a draw conducted in Rabat earlier this month, Vihiga were placed in Group ‘B’’ alongside debutants JKT Queens (Tanzania), AS Kigali Women (Rwanda) and New Generation (Zanzibar).