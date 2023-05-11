Oguso: Unity, trust the push behind Kenya Police's rise in FKF-PL

Kenya Police FC chief executive Chris Oguso believes the unity between the coaching staff, management and players is the reason behind the team's rise in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League standings.

Police, who are on their second season after gaining promotion from the second tier, are currently placed fourth on the standings with 53 points from 29 matches, 10 adrift leaders Gor Mahia with five matches to the end of the season.

"I take this opportunity to thank my team for the current string of results. To secure such a win over a team the likes of Sofapaka it’s a milestone I congratulate the team for their spirited effort," said Oguso after watching his charges dispatch Sofapaka SC on Wednesday at Police Sacco Stadium.

Marvin Nabwire, Francis Kahata, and substitute Clinton Kinanga scored in the eighth, 14th and 86th minutes respectively to give the law enforcers the 3-0 win in their rescheduled league match against the 2009 champions.

"This win came because of a collective commitment by the board of trustees, our chairman S/AIG Mr Nyale Munga, the technical bench, players and our committed fans," added Oguso.

"The coach (Francis Baraza) is a fatherly figure to the team. I remember playing against him when he played for AFC Leopards and Oserian FC while I played for Nakuru Police and he was a good leader. He has brought in the same mentality in the team."

"Remember sometime back Baraza while at Sony as the head coach he really delivered good results and won the league," added Oguso.

In their next assignment, Police will face Mathare United on Sunday at Kasarani Stadium.

Oguso also said the club has also been invited to attend take part in the Tony Lidonde Cup at the Bukhungu Stadium from July 7-9 where the winner takes home Sh1 million.