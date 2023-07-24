Odipo confident of guiding Mathare back to FKF-PL

New Mathare United coach Leonard Odipo has reckoned that he has an uphill task in leading the team to an immediate return to the Football Kenya federation Premier League (FKF-PL).

Odipo was unveiled as Mathare’s new head coach on Monday at Goan Institute in Nairobi, alongside Geoffrey Maina and Julius Mativo as the team’s first and second assistant coaches respectively.

Elias Otieno will serve as the goalkeeping coach, while James Otieno will be in charge of the youth set up.

Mathare nicknamed the “Slum Boys” was relegated from the FKF-PL to the National Super (NSL) in the 2022/23 campaign that concluded on May 25.

The 2008 league champions finished a disappointing 17th with 26 points in last season’s campaign where Gor Mahia clinched the title with 70 points.

Financial constraints played a huge role in their relegation to the second tier league. Speaking during the unveiling ceremony, Odipo who has coached several local teams including Tusker, Sony Sugar and Nairobi Stima exuded confidence that he will succeed in the task.

“We have a tough task before us but I wouldn’t have accepted the opportunity if I did not believe I was the right man for the job.I have a competent team to work with. They are all experienced individuals who love the club and are passionate about their duties. Time for work is now,” he said.

He returns to the club after briefly deputising Salim Ali in 2020.Mativo is also making a return to the club after a spell in 2021/22.

“Last season ended with huge disappointment. But you cannot fall and stay down, you get up, dust yourself and continue working. I believe we have the right team for this new chapter and I am excited for what the future holds,” said Mathare’s Chief Executive Officer Jecton Obure.