Odibets plans Qatar experience for loyal fans

Gaming firm Odibets has launched a one-of-a-kind promotion that will enable ferry their loyal clients to Qatar in November.

Qatar is one of the largest transit gateways for overseas travellers in the world.

From the finest adventure sports and activities to having some of the most scenic places to visit, Qatar has come out to offer tourists a wide selection of art and culture.

Qatar is also home to Harambee Stars captain Micheal Olunga who plies his trade at Al Duhail SC.

Odibets is now daring you to dream and be part of this travel experience with an all-expense paid trip.

To stand a chance of making this trip, all you need to do is be a registered customer with Odibets, and place a multi bet of 5 or more teams with Sh99 and total minimum odds of 5.9.

Some of the places winners will visit include Msheireb Museums in Doha and the National Museum Of Qatar.

Odibets will also sponsor its customers to other top world destinations like the USA, England, Spain, Brazil among others to enjoy once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

“Our promise from the word go is that we will impact our society in a positive manner and transform lives in the best way we can. Odibets will be enabling ordinary Kenyans to experience the world in a way that has never been seen before, get ready for the Odibets Qatar experience,” Dedan Mungai, Odibets General manager, said during the launch of the promo.

During the event, Raphael Okemo Oluga, was also awarded Sh2,500,000 after winning on the Odibets platform.