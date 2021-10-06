Odibets in Sh1.5 million boost for amputee football tourney

Teams competing in the Odibets Inter County League train in their new uniforms at the City Stadium on October 6, 2021.


By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • This tournament, set for the City Stadium in Nairobi this weekend, will be used by the organisers to select a team that will compete at the 2022 Amputee Football World Cup qualifiers in Dar es Salaam.
  • The tournament will consist of a 7-a-side game featuring a goalkeeper with an upper limb amputation and other six players with lower-limb amputations who will play on two crutches and without any prosthetics.

The Kenya Amputee Football Federation (KAFF) on Wednesday received a Sh1.5 million boost from Odibets ahead of its inter-counties championship in Nairobi.

