Odibets boosts Nation FC’s Cup preparations

Nation FC coach John Wahome (centre) receives balls and training kits from Odibets marketing manager Aggrey Sayi (left) and Odibets brand ambassador Fred Arocho at St Marys School Nairobi playground on March 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Nation FC team manager Elias Makori thanked Odibets for their gesture, saying it was a “timely boost” and that the training equipment will go a long way in actualising the dream of the team to at least make the knockout tournament’s quarter-finals

Nation FC’s preparations for next month’s FKF Betway Cup round of 32 received a major boost on Friday when gaming company Odibets presented the Nation Media Group-backed team with training kits and footballs.

