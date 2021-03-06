Odibets boosts Nation FC’s Cup preparations

Nation FC’s preparations for next month’s FKF Betway Cup round of 32 received a major boost on Friday when gaming company Odibets presented the Nation Media Group-backed team with training kits and footballs.

Nation FC are preparing to face Bungoma Super Stars on April 17 in Bungoma in the Cup’s round of 32.

Presenting the kit and balls to Nation FC at the team’s St Mary’s School training grounds in Nairobi, Odibets marketing manager Aggrey Sayi promised further assistance before the former inter-media champions depart for western Kenya to face their opponents at the Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.

In addition to two pairs of uniforms, 10 balls and training bibs, the betting company also promised to provide financial support to the media side - who have lined-up several friendly matches before their Betway Cup match – should they sustain their positive performance.

Nation FC team manager Elias Makori thanked Odibets for their gesture, saying it was a “timely boost” and that the training equipment will go a long way in actualising the dream of the team to at least make the knockout tournament’s quarter-finals.

Makori also urged other corporate bodies to come on board to uplift local sports at the grass roots besides encouraging staff to embrace healthy, active lifestyles.

“I’d like to thank our partners St Mary’s School and StarTimes for supporting the team since we revived training in 2019. In return, we are happy to mentor the students at the great institution of St Mary’s School to help make them grow into better, more responsible citizens," Makori said.

“We are also looking forward to renewing our partnership with our kit sponsors, StarTimes.”

During the handing over ceremony at St Mary’s School on Friday, Odibets’ brand ambassador Fred Arocho said Odibets has chosen to support grassroots football to nurture emerging stars.

“Since we partnered with FKF in our development agenda, we have kitted over 3,000 stars to grow local talent in all the 47 counties,” said Arocho, who is also a re-known radio presenter.

Speaking on behalf of the players, Nation FC captain Allan Munga said: “We are happy to partner with you. Nation FC is a rising corporate team and we are happy to spread the love of the game as we play in the Cup competition.”

Munga also thanked the Nation Media Group’s management, led by chief executive officer Stephen Gitagama, for according support to the team despite the difficult economic times brought about by effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

At St Mary’s School, a record 25 Nation FC players turned up for training conducted by John Wahome and Augustine “Gaucho” Kuta.

The team plans to play three build-up matches before their Betway Cup match with Bungoma Super Stars.

Nation FC beat Vihiga Sportiff 2-1 away to storm into round of 32 last month, while Bungoma edged out Zetech Titans 5-4 on post-match penalties after a 1-1 draw to qualify.

Besides a cash prize of Sh2 million, the winner of the Betway Cup will represent Kenya in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.