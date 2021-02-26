Cane cutters Nzoia vow to trim ‘K'Ogalo’ down to size

Gor Mahia's Portuguese coach Manuel Vaz Pinto gestures during their training session at Camp Toyoyo ground on February 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Tusker chasing victory over Bidco to stretch lead
  • Nzoia’s assistant coach Peter Mwaura said that they will fight tooth and nail to maintain their unbeaten home record, despite hosting the match at a different venue.

Will Gor Mahia be added to the list of home team Nzoia Sugar’s victims this season? This is the question on the lips on fans this weekend as the millers on Saturday welcome K’Ogalo for their round 14 fixture of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Several arrested during raid at FC Barcelona

  2. Top guns struggling in KVF league

  3. Wazito pile more misery on Zoo FC

  4. F1 set to reject Bahrain vaccines offer

  5. PRIME Lawrence Juma: I don't regret leaving Gor Mahia

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.