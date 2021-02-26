Cane cutters Nzoia vow to trim ‘K'Ogalo’ down to size

Will Gor Mahia be added to the list of home team Nzoia Sugar’s victims this season? This is the question on the lips on fans this weekend as the millers on Saturday welcome K’Ogalo for their round 14 fixture of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

The match will be played at the Mumias Sports Complex from 3.15pm. Six other matches have been lined up this weekend, with league leaders Tusker FC seeking to go nine points clear at the top with a win over newcomers Bidco United at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

In other matches, KCB face an uphill task in their quest to regain ground in the title chase as they square it out with Kariobangi Sharks at Kasarani Annex while Ulinzi Stars welcome on-form Bandari at the soldiers’ adopted Kericho Green Stadium homeground on Sunday.

Thirteen-time champions AFC Leopards visit Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega also on Sunday.

The match between Nzoia and Gor is expected to be tough since the hosts are unbeaten at home in six matches, a feat they are keen to maintain despite the change of the match’s venue from their fortress — Sudi Stadium in Bungoma — to the Mumias Sports Complex.

In their last home match on February 20 at Sudi Stadium, Nzoia downed KCB 2-1 but lost by the same score line to Tusker at MISC last Tuesday.

Sofapaka, the 2009 champions, are the other top side that have found it rough against the millers at home as they lost 2-1 on January 16. Nzoia’s four other home matches against Sharks, Posta Rangers, Western Stima and Zoo FC have ended in a stalemate.

Nzoia’s assistant coach Peter Mwaura said that they will fight tooth and nail to maintain their unbeaten home record, despite hosting the match at a different venue.

“It (Mumias Sports Complex) is not our home ground but with the fact that we are the home side, we will do everything to maintain our unbeaten record,” said Mwaura. While the head-to-head record does not favour Nzoia, as they have lost seven of their last eight meetings with K’Ogalo, Mwaura is confident of a good result.

“After our attackers missed some open chances in our last match (against Tusker), we have been fine-tuning them and we believe they will deliver tomorrow (Saturday).

"Players are known to give their best when they face a top side so the record does not bother us, we believe we will perform well against them (Gor),” he said.

With Gor out of this season’s continental football, they now shift all their attention into defending their title starting with the match at Mumias Sports Complex. Gor have had a shaky start to the season and are ninth on the log with 16 points, 16 behind league leaders Tusker, but have four games in hand.

“Just like them (Nzoia) we have the same motive which is to win. For us we are even hungrier for it because we dropped out of the CAF Confederation Cup and we want to put all efforts into winning all our matches to defend the league,” said Gor captain Kenneth Muguna.

Leopards’ team manager Tom Juma, who doubles up as the club’s assistant coach, said if his charges give their all like they did against Ulinzi last Wednesday, they should register their eight win of the season against Homeboyz.

Currently, Leopards, who have two matches in hand, are third on the log with 22 points while Homeboyz are 12th with 15 points.

Fixtures

Saturday:

Vihiga United v Western Stima (Mumias Sports Complex, 1pm);

Nzoia Sugar v Gor Mahia (Mumias Sports Complex, 3.15pm);

Bidco United v Tusker (MISC, 3pm)

Sunday:

Posta Rangers v Sofapaka (MISC Kasarani, 3pm);

KCB v Kariobangi Sharks (MISC Kasarani Annex, 3pm);

Kakamega Homeboyz v AFC Leopards (Bukhungu Stadium, 3pm);