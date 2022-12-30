Nzoia Sugar to bolster squad for better finish

Football Kenya Premier League (FKF-PL) side Nzoia Sugar will reinforce its squad so as to be competitive in the 2022/23 season.

Nzoia chairman Evans Kadenge said this will help the club avoid struggles that were witnessed last season when they narrowly avoided relegation.

Kadenge revealed that they will recruit new players scouted from the 2022 Chris Oguso Cup which ended on Thursday evening in Vihiga County.

Just like Nzoia defender Jack Oluoch, who was identified from the Oguso tournament, the scouted players will have an opportunity to play in the top-tier.

"Such competitions give grassroot players a chance to show their talent. We have some of the players in top flight that were picked from this tournament, some of them even joined Police FC. Through such tournaments, players from rural areas get opportunities to showcase their talents, you never know who is watching, we have scouts everywhere," said Kadenge.

"From the tournament I have identified good players who I feel will have a big impact on Nzoia. I am in talks with them and if they agree to join the team, we will recruit them," he added.

Ogusu is a former Kenyan international and currently the Police FC boss. He uses the competition to give young people a chance to build their confidence in the game.

The tournament has attracted teams from Vihiga, Hamisi, Sabatia, Luanda and Emuhaya.

This year's edition, which was held in Mahanga village, Mungoma in Vihiga County, attracted 32 teams.

Kidundu United FC emerged winners after beating Lakers FC 3-0 in the final on Thursday. Midfielder Vincent Ogopa scored a brace, while Michael Ake scored the third goal.

Sportive FC claimed third position by beating Silver Strikers 1-0.

Kidundu went home with Sh300,000 and a trophy. Second and third place finishers were awarded Sh200,000 and Sh100,000 respectively. The winners also received jerseys, medals and balls.

"For sure this is a motivation for us, our team consists of young people. Through these opportunities, we use them to showcase our talents with the hope of playing professional football. To be successful one has to start from somewhere we all believe that it is achievable," said Kidundu captain Mohammed Said.

Ake was awarded the best player of the tournament, Ian Dancan of Kidundu emerged as the best goalkeeper and Benson Kamalik of Sportive won the Golden Boot having scored 12 goals.