Nzoia Sugar intend to be even meaner playing at home

Nzoia Sugar coach Ibrahim Shikanda gestures during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Wazito at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani on January 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Sugar millers reveal spirit that has made them unbeaten in Bungoma
  • The technical bench is intent on making the team even meaner for the rest of the season.

As they await the restart of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League, Nzoia Sugar will no doubt be looking to jealously guard an impressive record they have build this season.

Related

More from Sports

  1. Squeaky-bum time in Uganda Premier League as decisive stretch beckons

  2. Lille win derby at Lens to inch closer to Ligue 1 title

  3. Blazers pile more misery on Lakers, short-handed Jazz hit Nuggets

  4. IOC: Nothing can stop Tokyo Olympics from going ahead

  5. PRIME Lessons from Leon Spinks, the man who conquered Ali

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.