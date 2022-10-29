Nyandarua County CEC wins Sh38mn SportPesa jackpot

A Nairobi-based banker is arguably the luckiest man in town after he struck a Sh38,792,902 SportPesa Jackpot and landed a lucrative government job on the same weekend.

In an interview with Nation Sport, John Ndungu shared his surprise when he was informed via telecom that he was the SportPesa midweek Jackpot winner.

On the same day, he was confirmed as Nyandarua Physical Planning and Urbanisation County Executive Committee (CEC) member following successful vetting.

"I'm surprised by the win because you need a little bit of luck to win a Jackpot. But the county job is all about hard work and having the best resume. So I was not surprised that I was appointed," the father of two told Nation Sport.

"I thank Nyandarua Governor Moses Ndirangu Badilisha for handing me this opportunity in the public service. I am also grateful to SportPesa for putting a smile on my face and that of my family."

Ndungu correctly predicted the outcome of 13 matches, including Arsenal's loss to Dutch side PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League, plus Real Madrid's Champions League defeat away to RB Leipzig to claim the Sh38 million.

"I plan to invest most of these proceeds in real estate. I am a believer in charity and will look to help out pay school fees for needy students."

An ardent football fan who's been involved in gambling since 2016, Ndung'u has asked new Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba to fix the mess currently on the local football scene which led to a Fifa suspension.

He has also urged his fellow gamblers to bet wisely.



