Nyale Munga: Man making vital calls to raise Police FC profile

From the moment he learnt how to kick a ball, it was clear that Clinton Kinanga was born to score. And there is no side that can attest to Kinanga’s killer instincts better than Police FC, his brace having secured them promotion to the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) via the play-offs back in September last year.

After scoring in the 1-1 draw against Vihiga United in the first leg of the promotion play-off, Kinanga buried the rebound from a penalty in the return leg at Utalii grounds to help Police secure a place in the FKF-PL for the 2021/22 season.

“I only had one thing in mind, which was to make history as the player who sent Police to the Premier League. The team had stayed for long in the NSL and I wanted to show that I was bringing something different,” said Kinanga, who had joined Police from lower league side South ‘B’ All Stars that season.

Kenya Police coach Sammy Omollo, who is recuperating after undergoing surgery last week, watches his team play a preseason friendly match against Nation FC on August 20, 2022 at Absa Club, Nairobi. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

As hundreds of Police fans trooped into the Utalii ground pitch to celebrate the historic moment with the team, one man sat pensively at the VIP dais, refusing to be drawn by the overflowing emotions.

Club Chairman, Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police Nyale Munga, was a picture of tranquility, preferring to soak in the weight of the moment from his seat.

“When I was approached to become Chairman of this team, I took it upon myself to ensure that it does well because all my life, I don’t know what it means to fail" Munga says.

Police Service supportive

“Our first priority was to work on the welfare of the players so I had to contact some friends to come and support us. We managed to get a few sponsors (gaming firm Betika and Nutrinut) on board who complimented what we got from the National Police Service who have been very supportive,” recalled Munga on Saturday as we begin our interview at the Absa grounds where Police was taking on Nation FC in a friendly match.

Kenya Police CEO Chris Oguso during their preseason friendly match against Nation FC on August 20, 2022 at Absa Club, Nairobi. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

“Winning the play-off was a big moment for us and it meant that our journey had just started. I am proud of how far we have come and this season we are ready to challenge for the title."

“My technical bench is aware of this target and we will be going for nothing short of that,” underlined Munga with finality akin to the second in command in the Kenya Police ranks.

Upon their return to the top flight league last season, Police finished ninth with 47 points, 16 behind champions Tusker.

The policemen had to part ways with John “Bobby” Ogolla - who had won promotion to the FKF-PL – midway through the season and replaced him with Sammy “Pamzo” Omollo.

Since taking over in March, Omollo only lost twice in 13 matches. A perfect run in the last five league matches all but assured Omollo and his assistant Musa Otieno of a longer stay at Police.

“Pamzo has instilled discipline in the team and the hunger to win. They did well in the last five matches and convinced us to give them more time to steer the team to greater heights this season,” explained Munga.

And Omollo has embarked on a spending spree this transfer window, roping in full-back Baraka Badi, midfield maestro Patillah Omoto, forwards Reagan Otieno and David Okoth who enjoyed a break-out campaign with Kakamega Homeboyz last season.

Kenya Police defender Musa Mohammed (left) passes the ball under pressure from Nation FC's Peter Bol during their preseason friendly match on August 20, 2022 at Absa Club, Nairobi. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

The quartet are expected to form the spine of the team in the upcoming season alongside other seasoned players like skipper Musa Mohammed, Francis Kahata, David Owino, Harun Shakava, Duke Abuya and Elvis Rupia who were in the team last season.

“In our first season, we learnt that the Premier League is a different ball game altogether. We signed experienced players and they did well to ensure the team remained in the league. We have followed the advice of the technical bench (this transfer window) and have now assembled a good team that can match any team in the league,” said Munga, who is assisted by club Chief Executive Officer Chris Mmbwanga Oguso, a Chief Inspector of Police.

Part of Police’s recruitment strategy has been dangling the employment carrot to their transfer targets.

In the current squad, recent signings - Owino, Shakava, goalkeepers Job Ochieng, Reuben Juma, striker David Simiyu, midfielder Soita Silicho, and fullback Yusuf Mainge – have joined the National Police Service.

This month, Kenyan international goalkeeper Patrick Matasi, who won the Golden Glove last season, has been the subject of a transfer row between Police and Tusker.

The champions insist Matasi, who has a year left on his contract, can’t leave for free while the player is hell bent on forcing a move to Police terming it a life-time opportunity to secure his future after hanging up his gloves.

Kenya Police team manager George Maelo during their preseason friendly match against Nation FC on August 20, 2022 at Absa Club, Nairobi. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Munga says offering permanent jobs has been a game-changer for Police, making them one of the best paying clubs in the league.

“The aspect of players joining the service is out of choice. We have started with a few but now most of them are interested. We are doing it in phases and, hopefully, after two seasons every Police player will be an officer.

“We pay our players well but we also understand there is life after football hence the need to secure their future through jobs,” explained Munga, who has backed Omollo to cause an upset in the league this season.

Omollo is no stranger to the local league title having won it with Tusker in 1996 as a player and in 2011 as a coach.

Encouraged by his transfer business, Omollo is looking forward to the new campaign with renewed hope. In his own words, there are echoes of his 2011-title winning squad in the current Police team.

Thinking long term

“Last season we signed experienced players who were instrumental in ensuring the team remained in the league.

“This season we have gone for young blood to ensure there is continuity in the team.

“We are thinking long term and I am grateful to have a supportive management to back my plans,” began Omollo before drawing parallels with his Tusker team of 2011.

“I had a young Paul Were in my Tusker team who could score from the flanks and now I have Okoth. Dennis Mukaisi was a reliable striker and I have that in Rupia.

“In my defence I have Musa and Shakava who are just like (Joseph) Shikokoti and (Jockins) Atudo. Boniface Oluoch was my number one goalkeeper and if we get Matasi that position will be sealed,” Omollo said with the conviction of a street preacher.

“Since I left Tusker, I have coached other teams in the league and one thing I have learnt is that to challenge for the league you have to have quality in your team and stability in terms of finances.

“I am lucky to have found both in Police and we have to challenge for the title this season,” asserted Omollo, who won four league titles with Indian side East Bengal as a player.

In Musa Mohamed, Omollo has a natural leader for his troops and the Kenyan international defender is relishing the challenge of guiding the star-studded outfit to their first league title this season.

“I have been in this situation before with Gor Mahia and the fact that we have quality players and an experienced bench makes it a little bit easier.

“We finished the season well so it’s a matter of picking from where we left. It’s important that we start the season well since it will give us a sense of direction.

“The new signings have settled in well and we clearly have what it takes to win the league,” offered Musa, who won five league titles with Gor Mahia, two as skipper.

Even as success looms on the pitch, Munga is more impressed with the impact Police has had on the football community at large as envisaged by the large crowds during their home matches.

“We want people to understand that police officers are just ordinary citizens serving the public. We want to get rid of that phobia and make fans see police as their friends.

“We have done a good job in our first season by bringing fans back to the stadium since when Police is playing, fans believe the stadium will be safe. It has also helped our officers learn how to interact with the public,” observed Munga.

Travel to Rwanda

Kinanga couldn’t agree more.

“By interacting with players and fans on a regular basis, I now understand why people behave in a certain way. It has helped me to handle various situations in a better way when I go back to my work station.”

Police begin their FKF-PL campaign on September 11 at home against Bandari but before that they will travel to Rwanda this Friday to wind up their pre-season preparations with friendly matches against Rayon Sports, AS Kigali and Rwanda’s Police.

“We are currently at 80 percent in terms of preparedness. We still need to fine-tune before we start the league but as management we will do our best to support this team,” assured Munga.

Kenya Police midfielder Francis Kahata controls the ball during their preseason friendly match against Nation FC on August 20, 2022 at Absa Club, Nairobi. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Ultimately, the long-term goal is to see Police represent Kenya at the continental stage.

For Munga, it will be colossal if “his boy” Kinanga will be part of the side that delivers their first league title.

“Kinanga has been with this team for some time now and represents what it’s all about. He commands a lot of respect in the team and is an inspiration to all players,” Munga spoke glowingly of the forward who is eyeing double digits this season.

Success has many fathers, but for Kinanga and Police FC, they couldn’t have asked for a better father figure.