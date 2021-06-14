NSL: Talanta open three-point gap at the top

Shabana players celebrate their opening goal during their National Super League match against Kenya Police at Camp Toyoyo grounds on June 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The South Rift-based side, who escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth last season, recorded mixed results since the league resumption, but have improved in recent matches.
  • Kibera Black Stars were held to a 1-1 drew by visiting Kisumu Hot Stars at Ligi Ndogo grounds on Friday, but coach Elvis Ayany promised to improve his squad in their next game on Wednesday against Nairobi Stima.

Despite drawing 1-1 with Migori Youth away, title chasing Talanta FC remained at the top of the Betika National Super League (BNSL) log.

