NSL: Talanta open three-point gap at the top

Despite drawing 1-1 with Migori Youth away, title chasing Talanta FC remained at the top of the Betika National Super League (BNSL) log.

They have opened a three-point gap over their closest challengers, Kenya Police, who scored with two minutes left at Nairobi’s Camp Toyoyo to hold visiting Shabana FC. 1-1.

The race for the title can be considered wide open, but Talanta have stretched their point tally to 41, while Police are on 38. Former Premier League sides Kisumu All Stars and Shabana are joint-third on 34 points each.

After several weeks of failed attempts, All Stars, who seemed headed to the bottom weeks ago, have started collecting impressive results to keep their promotion dreams alive.

The lake side, coached by Salim Babu, beat relegated-threatened Modern Coast Rangers 3-0 at Moi Stadium, Kisumu on Saturday, to register their ninth win of the season, giving Babu space to breathe.

“Our focus is to keep on winning matches. The fight is not over. It’s a fierce competition, but still wide open,” said the former Western Stima tactician, whose side commanded possession to register a morale boosting win at home.

It was also a good weekend for the much improving Murang’a Seals, who rsecured a comfortable 3-1 win over struggling Cosat Stima at St Sebastian Park in Murung’a.

Before Vincent Nyaberi took over as the head coach in March this year, Murang’a had collected just a point from eight matches, but the Central Region-based team spurred by new signings is now placed 13th on 26 points with 16 matches left.

The former Shabana coach believes that the victory is a turning point in their quest for a respectable finish this season.

APS Bomet edged bottom placed Soy United 1-0 and are now fifth on the log with 33 points.

The South Rift-based side, who escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth last season, recorded mixed results since the league resumption, but have improved in recent matches.