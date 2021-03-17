NSL: Talanta move to within two points of leaders Police

Abud Amiami (left) of Coast Stima vies for the ball with a Talanta FC defender during their National Super League (NSL) match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on February 20, 2021. 

Photo credit: Abdulrahman Sheriff | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

  • “It is a good win for us because we continue to keep teams at the top of the league on toes. My players followed my instructions and that is what aided us to score and contain our opponents,” Ayany told Nation Sport.
  • At Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega, MCF shocked host Soy United at home as Kelvin Ochieng’s 52nd minute strike decided the tough tie between the two teams.

Talanta FC on Wednesday cut Police FC's lead at the summit of the National Super League (NSL) to two points after hitting bottom placed Mount Kenya 3-0 at Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi.

