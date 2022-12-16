NSL: Shabana welcome Okoth's former employers at Gusii

Former Kenyan Premier League side Shabana will leapfrog Kibera Black Stars at the top of National Super League (NSL) table if they beat Vihiga United in the only weekend fixture at Gusii Stadium on Sunday.

Black Stars coached by Evans Ogutu have played four matches compared to Shabana’s three, and are leading the table on nine points, same as the Kisii-based side, but with superior goal difference.

A win for the once powerful Shabana, who last featured in the top tier league in 2006, will see them open a three-point lead over Black Stars who are inactive this weekend.

In other matches on Monday, Coastal Heroes currently occupying fifth place have the toughest fixture on paper when they host Naivas (sixth) at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa from 1pm, while another Coastal outfit SS Assad visit Migori Youth at Migori Stadium.

Under the tutelage of former international Sammy Okoth, Shabana, who finished sixth last season, have won all their last three games, but they need to start scoring more goals to put pressure on their immediate rivals.

Shabana have registered narrow 1-0 wins over struggling Silibwet FC, SS Assad FC and Mombasa Elite respectively this season.

“We are not scoring enough goals, but I’m pleased with the character and determination shown by the players. We need to sharpen our striking force and score enough goals in the remaining matches to keep our dream of playing in the top league next season,” said Okoth.

The former international striker who was hired in February 2022 to take over from Robert Ojienda is remembered for guiding Vihiga United to promotion from the NSL to the Premier League in 2020 before he resigned from the Western Kenya outfit over financial constraints.

The match between visiting Naivas and Coastal Heroes on Monday is expected to be explosive as both teams will be hoping for a win to remain in contention for the title.

Coastal Heroes, who have played four games are fifth while Naivas are sixth from two matches.

Meanwhile, Fortune Sacco and APS Bomet FC, who had previously been promoted by FKF Transition Committee before being ordered by FKF to return to the lower division have been included in midweek fixtures and start their matches on Wednesday, as the second tier championship will be entering round six.

Also included are Kajiado FC formerly Dandora Love and Darajani Gogo FC from Kibra slums.

Fixtures (All matches at 3pm unless stated)

Sunday

Shabana v Vihiga United (Gusii Stadium)

Monday

Coastal Heroes v Naivas (Mbaraki Sports Club, 1pm)

Migori Youth v SS Assad (Migori Stadium)

Kibera Black Stars v Mara Sugar (Camp Toyoyo)

Wednesday

Gusii FC v Kisumu Allstars (Gusii Stadium)

Mombasa Elite v APS Bomet (Mbaraka Sports Club)

MCF v Murang’a Seal (Thika Stadium)

Fortune Sacco v Mwatate United (Kianyaga Stadium)