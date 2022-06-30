NSL: Shabana tackle APS Bomet in crucial fixture

Shabana FC will be out to look for maximum points when they visit APS Bomet on Saturday as the race for promotion slots in National Super League continues this weekend.

Under the tutelage of former international striker Sammy Okoth, Shabana - who beat Kibera Black Stars 3-1 in their last match - must win at IAAF Bomet Stadium to keep their promotion dream alive.

But Bomet coach Charles Odera has urged his charges to avoid slip-ups to maintain top spot with five matches left in the 2021/22 season.

“We expect a big challenge against Shabana, but our focus is on taking all three points on offer at home before our fans. Our fans are the best a team could ever hope for,” said Odera who will be hoping to go eight matches unbeaten.

Bomet head to Saturday’s encounter leading the log with 60 points from 30 matches, followed by Fortune Sacco on 57 points from 31 games.

“We expect stiff competition against Bomet, but I have urged my players to give their all in our remaining fixtures, and see how the league ends,” said Okoth.

Paul Nkata's Muhoroni Youth, who edged Silibwet in their mid-week duel at home, travel to Wundanyi to face Mwatate United.

Kibera Black Stars must get a positive result against visiting Kisumu All Stars at Camp Toyoyo to revive their hopes of finishing in the top-five. . Under Leonard Odipo, Black Stars are placed ninth while All Stars are at position 14th.

The much-improved Mombasa Elites have an uphill task away when they take on Migori Youth at Migori Stadium.

After beating Coast Heroes 3-0 in a mid-week fixture at St Sebastian Park in Murang’a to move a point off the promotion play-off slot, a rejuvenated Murang’a Seal will rely on their marksman Ismail Muita when they face hosts Fortune Sacco at Kianyaga Stadium in Kirinyaga.

Under the tutelage of Vincent Nyaberi, Murang’a Seal are fourth on 52 points, a point adrift of third-placed Muhoroni Youth.

In another Sunday fixture, former Premier League side Vihiga United flex muscles before their home supporters when they entertain debutants Naivas at Mumias Complex.

SS Asaad currently 11th welcome struggling Mara Sugar at Shamu in Kilifi county, while Silibwet will be aiming for a win against Gusii United at IAAF Bomet Stadium.

Fixtures (all matches at 3pm)

Saturday

Mwatate United v Muhoroni Youth (Wundanyi),

APS Bomet v Shabana FC (Bomet Stadium),

Kibera Black Stars v Kisumu All Stars (Camp Toyoyo),

Migori Youth v Mombasa Elites (Migori Stadium).

Sunday

Fortune Sacco v Murang’a Seal (Kianyaga Stadium, Kirinyaga),

Vihiga United v Naivas (Mumias Complex),

SS Asaad v Mara Sugar (Shamu Grounds, Kilifi),

Silibwet v Gusii United (Bomet IAAF Stadium).