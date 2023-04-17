NSL: Shabana stay top despite Assad loss

Despite losing 3-1 away to lowly ranked SS Assad in Ukunda on Friday, Shabana are still top of the National Super League (NSL) standings.

The chasing pack includes Murang’a Seal, Gusii FC, Mara Sugar and Kibera Black Stars. Tore Bobe have 39 points from 19 matches, four points ahead of rivals Murang’a Seal who have a match in hand.

Gusii FC are down in third place on 31 points same as Mara who have a match in hand, while Black Stars, who stumbled against Mombasa Elite, round off the top five on 30 points from 19 games.

Kibera Black Stars lost 2-1 to the Mombasa Elite missing the chance to move to third in the standings, ahead of Gusii and Mara Sugar.

Migori Youth and Darajani Gogo sit in sixth and seventh places as the two surprise packages of the season thus far, while Kisumu AllStars, Mombasa Elite and Coastal Heroes continue featuring as mid-table candidates.

Despite losing to All Stars at Moi Stadium in Kisumu, Darajani Gogo coach Caleb Aringa is confident his side can qualify or the Kenyan Premier League (FKF-PL) next season.

“I still have high hopes that we will get back into the top three and continue fighting for promotion. We are eager to see the team raise to the top level next season,” said Aringa.

Kajiado FC are in 16th place ahead of Silibwet Leons, with already relegated APS Bomet and Fortune Sacco below them.

In other Wednesday matches, Silibwet Leons hope to end their losing streak when they travel to South Nyanza to face Migori Youth at Migori Stadium from 3pm, while Gusii will host SS Assad at Gusii Stadium in an early kick encounter.

Weekend results: