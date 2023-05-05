NSL: Shabana reach 50-point mark to keep promotion dream alive

Shabana Friday inched closer to promotion to the topflight league with a 1-0 win over Mwatate United at the Dawson Mwanyumba stadium in Taita Taveta county.

Cornelius Juma's goal was all the visitors needed to extend their lead at the top of the National Super League (NSL).

Shabana coach Sammy Okoth was over the moon following the hard-fought away win which increased their tally to 51 points from 23 matches.

"For us to remain at the top, we need to keep on winning matches because other teams are also fighting for promotion slots. We shall take every game as a final. Against Mwatate United, our formation plan worked accordingly," said Okoth.

"I'm confident that my team can earn promotion to the top tier next if we remain consistent. It's a dream we all want to achieve, but we must maintain our good performance to succeed.

In other NSL matches played on Friday, Darajani Gogo held Mombasa Elite to a 1-1 draw at Mbaraki Sports Club while SS Assad played to a 1-1 draw with MCF at Shamu grounds in Ukunda.

Trailing 1-0 at half-time, Darajani Gogo put up an incredible performance in the second half to earn themselves a point.

Mombasa Elite were in complete command and got their goal through Mathew Tegusi but Nassur Ramadhan levelled for the visitors in the second half.

Elite should have taken the lead in the second minute when Ali Nassor received a clever pass from Emmanuel Luwalo but shot wide.

In the 16th minute, the home side missed another chance when Stephen Shadrack's powerful shot was brilliantly saved by Gogo goalkeeper Emmanuel Orwa.

Elite took the lead in the 17th minute when after fine combination play by Okoth Woodvine, David Oduor and Edwin Khaemba resulted in Tegusi sending a low shot into the net that beat Orwa.

Gogo returned for the second half an organised side and it was no surprise when in the 76th minute, they equalised through Ramadhan following a goalmouth melee.

Mombasa Elite coach, Patrick Nyale said the game was tough for them especially in the absence of six regulars who he did not field due to injuries.

"I don’t like to complain because we made one mistake and our opponents capitalised to score the equaliser," he said.

Darajani Gogo FC coach Andrew Ongwae said he was happy with the draw which he believes will give the players morale to do well in their next home match against Vihiga.