NSL: Shabana, Murang’a Seals target wins

Eight matches have been lined up for Wednesday in different venues across the country as the 2021/22 National Super League (NSL) season round 11.

Fifth-placed Shabana FC battle Kibera Black Stars at Camp Toyoyo playing grounds in Nairobi. Black Stars are ranked 13th on the log.

Shabana will be seeking to return to winning ways after last weekend’s 1-0 defeat against Muhoroni Youth. The Kisii County based side had earlier registered a 2-0 win against bottom placed Mwatate United.

Speaking to Nation Sport, the club’s coach Kevin Momanyi reiterated that they are aiming for promotion saying they will not leave anything to chance.

Momanyi took over from Robert Ojienda, who resigned a fortnight ago, and he understands the task that lies ahead.

“Shabana is a team with great history and they should be playing in the top league. We are targeting promotion and I believe that if we give our best, it is something that we can achieve," he noted.

Same sentiments were issued by Murang’a Seals head coach Vincent Nyaberi, whose side face Gusii FC

In their last match a week ago, the youthful side suffered a 2-1 defeat against league leaders APS Bomet after three consecutive wins.

Having garnered 19 points from 10 matches, Seals are ranked third on the log, four off leaders Bomet, who have amassed 23 points from the same number of matches. Fortune Sacco, who have lost only one match, are second with 21 points.

"We are targeting the league title this season and we are taking each match with the seriousness it deserves. We have to keep the winning momentum so as to keep pace with leaders in the league as we target the title," said the ambitious Nyaberi.

The club was promoted to the NSL in 2019, but Nyaberi believes if they continue with the winning streak the club can seal promotion to the premier league.

“According to the strategies we have laid, we are targeting to win all the remaining matches before the end of the season. We are pulling all stops to ensure we achieve that target," he added.

Fixtures (all matches kick-off at 3pm)

WEDNESDAY

Coastal Heroes v Kisumu All Stars (Mbaraki)

Fortune sacco v Mara Sugar (Kianyaga Stadium)

Gusii v Murang’a Seal (Awendo)

Kibera Black Stars v Shabana (Camp Toyoyo)

Migori Youth v MCF (Migori Stadium)

Mwatate United v Naivas (Wundanyi)

Silibwet v Muhoroni Youth (Bomet Stadium)

Vihiga United v Mombasa Elite (Mumias Complex)



THURSDAY