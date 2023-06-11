NSL: Shabana miss the chance to regain top spot

Premiership hopefuls Shabana Sunday missed the chance to regain top spot after battling to a barren draw against their rivals Gusii FC in their National Super League (NSL) tie at Gusii Stadium in Kisii County.

Murang’a Seal had Wednesday moved to the top of the standings following a 2-1 win over hosts Naivas at Camp Toyoyo playing ground in Nairobi.

The draw saw Shabana remain second with 61 points, same as Murang’a Seal who top with a better goal difference. Shabana have however played one game less than the leaders.

Shabana captain Peter Ogechi failed to convert a penalty in the 27th minute as Gusii goalkeeper managed to save a strong strike from the right legged defender.

In the second half, the two sides created equal scoring opportunities but none was lucky to find the back of the net.

Speaking after the match, Gusii head coach Kassim Junior lauded his boys for displaying quality football.

"The elder brother will always want to stamp authority while the younger brother has shown that he has come of age and deserves recognition," he said.

His Shabana counterpart Sammy Okoth attributed the draw to bad luck.

“To be very honest, we played very good football today despite a few mistakes which are normal in any match," he stated.

In another match, SS Assad beat relegation-threatened Vihiga United 1-0 at the Shamu Stadium in Kwale.

The lone goal was masterfully netted by the red-hot Beja Nyamawi, who solidified his position as the league's top scorer with an impressive tally of 19 goals this season.

Nyamawi's clinical finish came off a perfectly executed assist from Wilberforce Lugogo in the 55th minute, securing the much-needed win and three vital points for the coastal side.

SS Assad's head coach Mohammed Mwachaunga commended his players for their exceptional efforts on the field.

"I am thrilled with the team's performance and the well-deserved win. We faced a formidable and experienced opponent, but our boys rose to the occasion and secured all three points. It was a commendable display," Mwachaunga stated.

SS Assad's face off against Mara Sugar in their next match.

Vihiga United's head coach Samuel Twago praised his players for their resilience throughout the season.

"I commend the boys for their exceptional display, despite the loss. They have defied the odds all season, and we remain hopeful for our next match and the possibility of a promising season ahead," Twago expressed.

Vihiga remain in 16th place with 18 points after 28 rounds.

Vihiga United will have the opportunity to bounce back as they prepare for their upcoming fixture against Mombasa Elites at the Mumias complex next week.