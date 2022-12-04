NSL: Shabana make winning start

Shabana started their 2022/2023 National Super League (NSL) season by stopping hosts Silibwet FC 1-0 at Bomet Stadium on Sunday.

Peter Ogechi scored the solitary goal in the 87th minute to hand the Sammy Okoth coached side a morale boosting start to the season.

Shabana were playing their first match having not featured last weekend following a court order which halted some matches.

At Bomet Stadium, Ogechi, Ogechi headed home the lone goal after combining well with Bryan Michira.

Following the win, the club’s head coach Sammy Okoth said he was optimistic that his side will compete well throughout the season.

“The first match is always important to any coach. This victory will be a benchmark as we plan for upcoming fixtures to work for maximum points” he said.

The match was attended by dozens of Shabana fans among them the club’s officials Evans Kibagendi (secretary) and Stephen Kiama (organizing secretary).

"The coach told us before the match to go and make an impact since we were playing away and I am happy I was able to assist. We played as a team for 90 minutes, an indication that we trained well” noted goal hero Ogechi.

While conceding defeat, Silibwet FC head coach Joseph Ongoro, who formerly coached Shabana, said they were playing against a good side though his players had missed several scoring opportunities

“We played well only that we were unlucky but I am impressed with the players since they really pushed to get an equaliser but the efforts proved fruitless” said the tactician.

Silibwet suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Kibera Black Stars last weekend.

On Saturday at Mumias Sports Complex, Vihiga United battled to a 2-2 draw against visiting Coastal Heroes, while Naivas thrashed Mwatate United 5-0 at Wundanyi Stadium.