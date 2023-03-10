NSL: Shabana make light work of Gogo

National Super League (NSL) leaders Shabana FC Friday thrashed visiting Darajani Gogo 3-0 to open a five-point gap at the top.

Peter Ogechi, Erick Onyango and Augustine Simuyu scored a goal each to help the former Premier League heavyweights pick maximum points. Ogechi scored in the first half while Onyango and Simiyu netted in the second half.

Shabana sit top of the table with 29 points, five ahead of Gusii and Murang’a Seal who are joint second on 24 points.

Shabana head coach Sammy Okoth praised his boys for the deserved win.

"I am pleased with my boys, they played well throughout the 90 minutes. We are now fully focused on our next match and our aim is to finish first leg on a high," said Okoth.

Drajani Gogo head coach Caleb Aringa blamed poor officiating for the loss which sees them remain seventh on the log with 18 points.

“Truth be told, officiating is very poor. This trend is going to really slow down our football if it is not tamed. Let fairness prevail, let’s grow the sport on the cardinal principle of fairness,” he protested.

Elsewhere at Camp Toyoyo in Nairobi, Naivas also beat visiting Silibwet FC from Bomet County 3-0 while Mwatate edged out SS Assad 3-2 at Wundanyi grounds.

In their next match on Wednesday, Shabana will visit Mully Children Family (MCF) while Darajani Gogo will play Gusii FC.

Friday results

Shabana 3 Darajani Gogo 0

Naivas 3 Silibwet 0