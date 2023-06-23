NSL: Shabana inch closer to title glory

Shabana Friday thrashed Darajani Gogo 3-0 at Police Sacco Stadium in Nairobi to reclaim top spot on National Super League (NSL) table with three matches left.

Sammy Okoth's charges now lead the standings with 67 points, three ahead of Murang’a Seal.

“My mission at Shabana is not yet complete until we clinch the league title. We have an advantage over Murang’a because three of our remaining matches will be at home. I want to thank our fans once again for the support.

"I also want to thank Gusii leaders who accompanied Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu at Bomas of Kenya to boost the morale of the players by donating generously ahead of today’s encounter,” said Shabana coach Okoth.

Darajani Gogo coach Andrew Ongwae blamed the loss on poor finishing especially in the second half.

Captain Peter Ogechi scored a double before substitute Nehemiah Onjiri, who had come in for Isaac Otieno added the third.

Second-placed Murang’a Seal were not in action this weekend, but will host Kibera Black Stars on Wednesday at St Sebastian Park in Murang’a County.

Shabana and Murang’a Seal have already secured promotion to the top tier league but are now battling for the NSL title.

Dennis Kweyu (right) of Migori Youth vies for the ball with James Katana of Mombasa Elite during their National Super League (NSL) match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on June 23, 2023. Photo credit: Abdulrahman Sheriff | Nation Media Group

Elsewhere in Mombasa, Mara Sugar and Mombasa Elite FC battled to a 0-0 draw at Mbaraki Sports Club.

Watched by a fair crowd, the two teams displayed tactical football with Elite having an upper hand in the first half while visitors Mara Sugar dominated the last 45 minutes. Both sides however failed to utilise the chances they got.

Mara Sugar coach Francis Xavier said they did not play well in the first half but stepped up in the second half.

“We really deserved to win in the second half but we missed a number of scoring opportunities,” said Xavier who is eyeing victory in their last two games against Vihiga United at home and Mwatate United away. “I don’t want to talk about our chances to qualify for the play-offs as it depends on the outcome of Migori Youth matches.”

Mombasa Elite coach Patrick Nyale said he was contented with the draw.

“Generally, my boys played well and I commend them for making sure we got a point,” said Nyale adding that they are targeting maximum points from their two remaining matches against Mwatate United in Wundanyi and Naivas at home.

Mara Sugar FC and Migori Youth are fighting for a promotion play-off slot where they will face Wazito for a place in the 2023/24 FKF-PL.

