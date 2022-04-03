NSL: Shabana hit Silibwet to keep title, promotion hopes alive

Shabana FC head coach Sammy Okoth believes he has a good team capable of winning this season’s National Super League (NSL) title.

This is after the Kisii county-based side beat hosts Silibwet FC 2-0 at Bomet Stadium as the first leg came to an end on Sunday.

The win saw Shabana move to third on the log with 31 points from 18 matches, while Silibwet dropped to position 13 having garnered 24 points from 19 matches.

APS Bomet tops the table with 37 points from 19 matches, while Fortune Sacco follow with 34 points from the same number of matches.

Following the win, Okoth feels they have a shot at the title and sealing promotion to the top tier. Vincent Nyabuto scored the two goals to ensure the victors bagged maximum points.

“Today we stuck to our game plan and it worked. I intend to give young players time more playing time. We believe this will be a turning point for the team as the players have vowed to continue working hard so as to move up the table,” said Okoth after the match.

This was Shabana FC’s fourth win in a row having managed a 2-0 win against Vihiga United, 1-0 victory in the hands of SS Assad before they proceeded to beat their rivals Gusii FC 1-0 in their previous assignments.

Since his appointment a month ago, Okoth has managed four wins and two draws and is yet to taste defeat.

His Silibwet counterpart Joseph Ongoro, who was hired by the Bomet County based side a fortnight ago, attributed the defeat to bad luck.

"It is a collective responsibility from the players to the technical bench and I am delighted by the way my boys played despite the loss. Shabana did not win because they were better than us, it is only that luck was not on our side,” he added.

In another match played at Camp Toyoyo in Nairobi, Victor Ngume scored late in the dying minutes of the game as Mara Sugar edged Naivas 1-0. This was Mara Sugar’s first win in seven matches.

Separately, Zoo FC battled to a 2-1 victory against visiting Muhoroni Youth to move fourth on the log with 30 points.

League leaders APS Bomet were held to a 1-1 draw by MCF on Saturday as second placed Fortune Sacco registered the same result against Coastal Heroes.

Sunday's Results

Silibwet FC 0 Shabana 2

Naivas 0 Mara Sugar 1

Zoo 2 Muhoroni Youth 1

Mombasa Elite 4 Gusii FC1