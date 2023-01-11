NSL: Shabana go top as Kibera Black Stars held

Kibera Black Stars Wednesday surrendered the National Super League (NSL) leadership to Shabana after they were held to a barren draw by Naivas FC.

Both teams wasted several chances during the well-attended match at Ligi Ndogo grounds along Ngong Road.

Walter Juma wasted two chances in the second half that should have given them victory to remain at the summit, but coach Evans Ogutu promised a better performance against leaders Shabana at the weekend.

“My players fought hard but we shall prepare to put up a sterling performance against Shabana at Camp Toyoyo.”

Lucky Kenga was the culprit as coach Augustine Okobo watched in disbelief as his Naivas side missed clear chances in the first half.

Elsewhere, Darajani Gogo beat Mombasa Elite 3-1 at Camp Toyoyo, Mara Sugar's woes continued as they were hit 2-0 at Gusii Stadium by hosts Gusii United.

Shabana, who trounced Mwatate United 5-0, stretched their winning streak to five matches.

Shabana FC’s forward Vincent Nyabuto scored a hat trick and Wycliffe Nthata scored the other two goals in the 75th and 90th minutes.

Speaking after the match, Shabana head coach Sammy Okoth attributed the victory to teamwork.

“I want to appreciate my players for playing according to the instructions. We dominated the match throughout the 90 minutes and surely we deserved the win” said Okoth.

The Kisii County-based side lead the standings on 16 points, while Black Stars dropped to second on 14.

Results: