NSL: Shabana extend winning run

Shabana players celebrate a goal during their National Super League match against SS Assad at Gusii Stadium in Kisii on December 9, 2022.

Photo credit: Benson Ayienda | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

Shabana continued their winning ways after edging hosts Mombasa Elite 1-0 in a National Super League (NSL) match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on Wednesday afternoon.

A 72nd minute strike from Dennis Wafula following Isaac Otieno’s cross was enough to earn the former Kenyan Premier League side the win that moved them to second-place on nine points, behind Kibera Black Stars who have a superior goal difference.

Black Stars won 1-0 against Vihiga United in another match in Kakamega to remain at the top, followed by Mara Sugar on six points. Brian Omondi scored the all-important goal in the 44th minute.

Shabana's victory came just days after they beat visiting SS Assad 1-0 at Gusii Stadium at the weekend. 

“It’s normally very difficult to beat teams from Western in their home matches, but we thank God we have registered a very crucial win against a very strong side. The future for this young team is bright if they keep the momentum.”

In Kisumu, Kisumu All Stars were held to a 0-0 draw by visiting Mully Children Family (MCF).

