NSL: Shabana awarded three points from botched tie

The National Super League (NSL) title race took another twist on Monday after Shabana FC were awarded three points by the Football Kenya Federation Transition Committee (FKF-TC) in their botched match against Fortune Sacco.

The match was to played on June 1 at Kianyaga Stadium but was called off as the venue was also hosting the Kirinyaga County Madaraka Day celebrations.

“From the foregoing, the FKF-TC notifies both clubs that Fortune Sacco forfeits the match in favour of Shabana FC pursuant to rule 3.3.2 of the FKF rules and regulations. Consequently, Shabana is awarded three points and two goals” the ruling signed by the FKF-TC head of secretariat Lindah Oguttu read in part.

The result moves Shabana to third on the log with 53 points from 32 matches, increasing their chances of securing promotion to next season's top-flight league with four matches left.

Administration Police Services- (APS) Bomet leads the log on 63 points after 31 matches followed by Fortune Sacco, who have 60 points from 32 encounters.

Muhoroni Youth, who were third before the Monday ruling, now drop to fourth position with 53 points same as Shabana, but they have an inferior goal difference.

Leaders APS Bomet will have a chance to extend their lead at the top when they travel to Coastal Heroes at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa County on Wednesday.

After playing Coastal Heroes, they will proceed to face SS Assad at Shamu grounds in Kilifi County on Saturday.

Coached by experienced tactician Charles Odero, Bomet have not tasted defeat in their last 10 matches. The last time they lost was on May 5 when they were humbled 2-0 by Migori Youth.

Odero has since called on his players to give 100 percent effort when they face the coastal clubs.

“We expect it tough but we are not going for anything less than three points in each match,” he told Nation Sport on Monday.