NSL: Push for top spots intensifies

The race for promotion to Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) continues this weekend with nine National Super League (NSL) matches programmed for Sunday.

Muhoroni Youth, who lost 1-0 to SS Assad on Wednesday to drop from second to third on the league table, face Silibwet at Muhoroni looking to bounce right back.

But they face a Silibwet side buoyed by a recent 4-2 defeat of Kisumu All Stars.

Related Spotika bet on AFC Leopards in Sh60m shirt deal Football

“We expect it tough but we are not going for anything less than three points in Kisumu,” warned Silibwet coach Joseph Ongoro.

After a 1-0 away win over Vihiga United, fifth-placed Shabana will be looking to register another victory against visiting Kibera Black Stars in Narok to boost their chances of promotion back to the topflight since 2006 when they went down.

A win at William Ntimama Stadium will push Shabana to fourth position on the log on 53 points, assuming MCF loses to Migori Youth in another crucial duel expected to attract a big crowd at Thika Stadium on Sunday.

A number of first team players infected with flu have missed practice, but Shabana coach Sammy Okoth was confident about getting the desired results.

“We struggled in early fixtures, but the team has improved a great deal. We shall wait until Sunday to see who will be available for the match,” said the former Kenya international striker.

Second-placed Fortune Sacco, who beat Modern Coast Rangers 2-0 on Wednesday, will be aiming for all three points against Mara Sugar to consolidate their top table status.

League leaders APS Bomet will not be in action this weekend.

They were scheduled to play against Dandora Love, but the Nairobi-based club withdrew from the league on Thursday.

Zoo also withdrew from the second tier league last week.

Murang’a Seal head coach Vincent Nyaberi believes they are in for the 2021/22 second tier league title despite being at position seven with 46 points managed from 28 matches.

Murang’a have four matches at hand and Nyaberi believes if they manage maximum points from them, they will move to the promotion slot.

"We are targeting the league title this season and we are taking each and every match with the seriousness it deserves. We have to keep the winning momentum so as to keep pace with leaders in the league as we target the title," said ambitious Nyaberi.

“According to the strategies we have laid, we are targeting to win all the remaining matches. We are pulling all stops to ensure we achieve that target,” he added.

Administration Police Service-Bomet lead the standings with 63 points from 31 matches.

Currently, the league consists 18 teams after Zoo FC and Dandora Love pulled out over match manipulation and poor officiating. Zoo were the first to withdraw last week while Dandora Love stepped out on Thursday.

According to the statement that was released by the club’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Raphael Munjal, the decision was reached after it was established that there was lack of trust in the playing unit and the Football Kenya Federation Transition Committee (FKF-TC).

The club accused its players and FKF-TC of match fixing, something that they said had resulted in poor performance.

Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm unless stated)

Sunday

Muhoroni Youth v Silibwet (Muhoroni Stadium)

MCF v Migori (Thika Stadium)

Shabana v Kibera Black Stars (Ole Ntimama Stadium)

Zoo v SS Assad (Kericho Green Stadium)

Kisumu All Stars v Coastal Heroes (Moi Stadium, Kisumu)

Murang’a Seal v Gusii FC (St Sebastian Park)

Naivas v Mwatate United (Camp Toyoyo)

Mombasa Elite v Vihiga United (Mbaraki Sports Club)