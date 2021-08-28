NSL promotion race enters crucial stage

Kibera Black Stars' Austin Moya (right) vies for the ball with FC Talanta's Jacton Opanda NSL

Kibera Black Stars' Austin Moya (right) vies for the ball with FC Talanta's Jacton Opanda during their National Super League match at Ligi Ndogo grounds, Nairobi on January 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Leaders FC Talanta, who are also in action away to Silibwet, have already sealed top spot but Fortune Sacco, Kenya Police and Vihiga Bullets have a chance of grabbing the runner-up spot and qualify
  • The other promotion slot to the FKF-PL will be decided via a two-leg play-off between third-placed team in NSL and Vihiga United who finished 16th in the top tier
  • Second-placed Fortune Sacco are favourites with three matches left but they must beat Murang’a Seal away at St Sebastian Park at Murang'a on Sunday to keep their dreams alive

Three National Super League (NSL) teams seek to continue their good run on Sunday afternoon as they intensify hunt for the second automatic promotion slot to next season’s Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL).

