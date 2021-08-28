NSL promotion race enters crucial stage

Three National Super League (NSL) teams seek to continue their good run on Sunday afternoon as they intensify hunt for the second automatic promotion slot to next season’s Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL).

Leaders FC Talanta, who are also in action away to Silibwet, have already sealed top spot but Fortune Sacco, Kenya Police and Vihiga Bullets have a chance of grabbing the runner-up spot and qualify.

The other promotion slot to the FKF-PL will be decided via a two-leg play-off between third-placed team in NSL and Vihiga United who finished 16th in the top tier.

Second-placed Fortune Sacco are favourites with three matches left but they must beat Murang’a Seal away at St Sebastian Park at Murang'a on Sunday to keep their dream alive.

The Kirinyaga-based side have 58 points and will only have themselves to blame if they fail to qualify for the top flight league.

Elsewhere at Nairobi’s Ruaraka grounds, Kenya Police under the tutelage of veteran tactician John Bobby Ogolla will host Mwatate United, while Vihiga Bullets boosting the likes of Jackson Oketch, Lucas Weitere and Philip Mwangale upfront travel to Thika Stadium to face Mully Children’s Family (MCF).

“We will keep the momentum as we aim to win against Mwatate. If you look at the gap between three rival teams is very small. If we beat Mwatate on Sunday and Fortune and Vihiga fail to win, we shall be firmly in contention for promotion but a win for Fortune Sacco will push them closer,” said Ogolla who played for Gor Mahia and Harambee Stars in the 80s.

Fixtures

Sunday

Shabana v Modern Coast Rangers (Migori Stadium)

Kenya Police v Mwatate United (Ruaraka)

SoNy Sugar v APS Bomet (Greenm Stadium- Awendo)

Nairobi Stima v Coast Stima (Camp Toyoyo)

Silibwet v FC Talanta (Silibwet Stadium)

Murang’a Seal v Vihiga Bullets (St Sebastian Park, Murang'a)