NSL: Promotion battle goes to the wire

Godfrey Onjuati

Mwatate United's Godfrey Onjuati (left) vies for an aerial ball with Kenya Police's Bernard Omondi during their National Super League match at Ruaraka grounds on August 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Coast Stima, who are above the relegation zone with 39 points, take on SoNy Sugar on Wednesday and Nairobi Stima on Sunday to complete their fixtures.

Kenya Police and Vihiga Bullets are in contention for the second automatic slot for promotion to next season's Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL).

