NSL: Promotion battle goes to the wire

Kenya Police and Vihiga Bullets are in contention for the second automatic slot for promotion to next season's Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL).

Kenya Police play their last fixture against Migori Youth on Sunday, while Vihiga Bullets take on Nakumatt on Wednesday at Bukhungu Stadium, before winding up their season with a tricky fixtures against visiting Kibera Black Stars on Sunday at the same venue.

Fortune Sacco, who have been swapping the two top positions with leaders FC Talanta since the beginning of the season, have dropped to fourth position after a barren draw with Murang’a Seal on Sunday at St Sebastian Park.

The Kirinyaga-based side on 57 points must collect maximum points against Kisumu All Stars in Kisumu on Wednesday and beat Nairobi Stima on Sunday at home, and hope that both Police and Vihiga falter to lay claim on the remaining slot.

But such an outcome seems highly unlikely especially against the improved All Stars and the already relegated Stima.

After notching crucial wins over Mwatate United and Mully Children’s Family (MCF) respectively, Police on 61 and Vihiga on 58 can reach 64 points each, but Police have an inferior 55- goal difference compared to Vihiga’s 58.

Talanta on 69 points and totally out of reach have already qualified for the top-flight, but will square it out with SoNy Sugar in their final match on Sunday away in Awendo, where a win would see Ken Kenyatta's charges finish the league on 72 points from 37 matches.

After a thriller at Ruaraka on Sunday, Police tactician John Bobby Ogolla is hoping to maintain the good run when they face SoNy on Sunday.

“We are in the promotion race, but we have to win our remaining match and wait for the other crucial results. Our weekend encounter was fairly balanced with both teams showing hunger to score goals, but we thank God we emerged winners,” said Ogolla.