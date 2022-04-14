Kenyan footballer among four suspects in custody over drug trafficking
What you need to know:
A National Super League player is among four suspects arrested by Police at the Likoni Ferry in Mombasa on Thursday evening ferrying a substance suspected to be heroin.
The four were arrested in a private car by detectives from the Transnational and organized crimes unit (TOCU) After a tip-off via the Fichua Kwa DCI anonymous toll-free number, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said.
The four, Ali Mwakeo, Swaleh Mgoshi, Zacharia Mwakisuwa and Juma Mgosi, are in custody in Mombasa pending arraignment in court.
DCI said a sample of the suspected substance has been "flown to National Forensic Lab at the Chemistry and Toxicology Unit" based at the DCI Headquarters for further examination.
Mwakisuwa is currently in the books of second tier side SS Assad.
SS Assad chairman Shukrani Kuzi told Nation Sport that Mwakisuwa is a registered player at the club, but has been absconding duty in recent weeks.
"It's unfortunate to receive such news, I hope he is alright and this is just a misunderstanding," Kuzi said.
"I have seen various posts about him today on Social Media. It hurts so much because he is a very talented player."