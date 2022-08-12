NSL newbies start preps ahead of new season

Mayenje Santos and Dimba Patriots have started preparing for life in the National Super League (NSL) by looking for appropriate venues to host their home matches.

Busia-based Santos and Patriots from Nairobi were promoted to the second tie league by virtue of topping in 2021/22 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Division One Zone B and A respectively.

Kona Rangers is the other team that was promoted to the NSL.

All the three teams will be making their first ever appearance in the second tier league.

Santos Secretary General Joseph Onyango on Friday said they are keen on maintaining their home support since it was instrumental in their promotion.

Busia Stadium is one of the venues they are eying to be their home ground.

Onyango said the team will seek an audience with the new Busia County administration on being allowed to use the stadium, including having it upgraded to the required NSL standards.

“We want to have a playing ground within our fan base. Our fans played a vital role in our promotion by always turning out in huge numbers to cheer the team and chipping in financially," said Onyango.

Santos were last Friday crowned the overall 2021/22 FKF Division One champions after they beat Patriots 2-1 at Kericho Green Stadium.

For that impressive feat, the FKF Transition Committee rewarded them with Sh500, 000, a trophy and medals.

In the regular season, they were unbeaten at home and topped the FKF Division One Zone B with 62 points. Onyango said though they have a strong squad, they will bolster it with at least six new signings, as they look to maintain their impressive record of not spending more than a season in one league.

With NSL being a nationwide league, thus requiring a lot of funds, he revealed that they are also in talks with two potential sponsors.

For Patriots, they have intensified the refurbishment of their home ground - Ololoikitosh ground along Kiserian-Isinya road in Kajiado.

Due to a tight budget, the team was last season forced to host some of their home matches at the ground though its refurbishment was not complete.

While the refurbishment of the pitch, changing rooms and washrooms are almost complete, Aseka said they plan to put up a perimeter wall round the ground before the start of the 2022/22NSL.

“Based on the speed with which the work is progressing, we expect that it will be ready to host NSL matches by the time the season starts,” said Aseka, adding that they are also looking for alternative venues.

Previously, the team hired venues to host their home matches.

Aseka said though they plan to inject fresh blood in the team, they will look to maintain the squad at 25 players.