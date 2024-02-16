NSL: Naivas seek redemption against Darajani

National Super League (NSL) enters Round 20 this weekend with the Coast Derby on Saturday between Mombasa Stars and Mombasa Elite highlighting the nine matches spread out in various venues across the country.

Five matches are lined-up on Saturday, with league leaders Naivas traveling to Ngong town to take on Darajani Gogo at Kenya Institute of Highway & Building Technology (KIHBT) grounds from 3pm.

Collins Omondi’s charges head into the match having amassed 42 points from 19 matches played.

“We have spent countless hours training and refining techniques after losing to Rainbow last weekend. I’m satisfied we have prepared well for the match against Darajani who are also expected to give us a stiff challenge. It will be a tough match, but we don’t like losing,” said Omondi.

Speaking to Nation Sport ahead of the Coast Derby, Mombasa Stars team manager Ken Juma said everybody is ready for the challenge, adding that their eight new singings, acquired during the mid-window transfer have fitted in quickly.

Another Saturday duel expected to pull crowds is between Kisumu AllStars and Luanda Villa at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Gusii will travel to Nairobi to face second-placed Mathare United at Kasarani Annex in an early kick-off match starting on Sunday at 1pm.

Vihiga Bullets will be in Bomet County on Sunday to take on struggling Silibwet Leons who were stranded in Mombasa after their match against Mombasa Elite as Rainbow host Kajiado FC at M-Pesa Foundation Ground in Thika on Saturday.

Silibwet Leons players were stranded at the Coast on Wednesday three days after their match against Mombasa Elite which ended in a 3-0 loss.

The team was unable to fuel their bus to go back to Bomet, but after expressing their plight, well-wishers including Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok came to their rescue and facilitated their return home.

A club official, who sought anonymity said the team currently at the bottom of the table, is relying on well-wishers for food with the bus turning out to be their shelter at night during away matches.

Barchok offered to fuel the bus, catered for meals and gave a small token to make the trip bearable. The club official thanked Bandari FC players who provided them with food.

Meanwhile, third-placed Mara Sugar host Mulembe United at Awendo Green Stadium on Saturday while Kwale-based SS Assad will be in Nairobi to face Nairobi United at Kasarani Annex. Mully Children’s Family (MCF) will travel to Migori Stadium on Sunday to play Migori Youth.

Fixtures

Saturday

Mombasa Stars v Mombasa Elite (Mbaraki Sports Club, 3pm),

Rainbow FC v Kajiado (M-Pesa Foundation (1pm),

Kisumu AllStars v Luanda Villa (Moi Stadium, 3pm),

Darajani Gogo v Naivas (KIHBT Grounds, 3pm),

Nairobi United v SS Assad (M-Pesa Foundation, 10am).

Sunday

Mara Sugar v Mulembe United (Awendo Green Stadium, 1pm),

Kibera Black Stars v Dimba Patriots (M-Pesa Foundation, 1pm),

Migori Youth v MCF (Migori Stadium, 3pm),

Mathare United v Gusii (Kasarani Annex (1pm),