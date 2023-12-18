NSL: Naivas peel away from Mathare

Leaders Naivas beat Mombasa Elite 1-0 to open a two-point gap at the top of the National Super League (NSL) standings.

This is after Mathare United were held to a 2-2 draw by Kibera Black Stars at the weekend.

Naivas, who have a match in hand will open a five-point gap if they beat Migori Youth away on Wednesday afternoon.

In the match played at M-PESA Foundation Academy in Thika on Saturday, Collins Omondi's charges extend their lead at the top as Mathare were held to a draw by Black Stars in an early kick-off at the same venue.

They lead the standings on 32 points from 13 matches, while Mathare are on 30 from 14 matches played.

Currently on top form, Naivas have picked six consecutive wins and have a solid defence comprising Charles Omeyo and Francis Gethoi among others plus goalkeeper Wycliffe Oduor to thank as they have conceded only six times.

Luanda Villa, whose unbeaten record was broken by Darajani Gogo on December 8, recovered to edge out SS Assad 1-0 at Mumboha Grounds in Vihiga to rise into the top five.

Vihiga Bullets, coached by George Owoko hit Mulembe United 4-1 at Ruaraka Grounds to move away from the relegation zone to position 16 on 14 points, ahead of Mulembe United, Gusii FC, Silibwet Leons and bottom-placed Mombasa Elite.

Black Stars, Dimba Patriots, SS Assad and Mombasa Stars are among teams in mid-table as the league nears end of the first leg.

Migori Youth welcome Naivas at Migori Stadium on Wednesday in a rescheduled fixture while Nairobi United host Gusii FC.

“Migori is a good team, but we hope to win and increase our chances of earning promotion to the Premier League next season. It will be a tough duel and we must approach it cautiously,” said Naivas coach Omondi.

After the two midweek fixtures, the league will take a two-week break for the festive season and resume on January 6 with 10 matches on the cards.

Weekend results

Kibera Black Stars 2 Mathare United 2,

Vihiga Bullets 4 Mulembe United 1,

Naivas 1 Mombasa Elite 0,

Nairobi United 0 Mara Sugar 2,

Dimba Patriots 2 Kajiado 1,

Kisumu All Stars 2 Darajani Gogo 0,

Silibwet Leons 0 Mully Children’s Family (MCF) 2,

Luanda Villa 1 SS Assad 0,

Rainbow 2 Mombasa Stars 1,